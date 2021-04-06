Mick Jagger’s Look-A-Like Son Lucas, 21, Recovers From Ear Surgery & Shares ‘Fit’ Pics

Lucas Jagger gave his more than 400K Instagram followers an update after having surgery on his ears. See the collection of photos Mick Jagger’s look-a-like son posted to social media!

Lucas Jagger wanted his Instagram followers to know he’s been doing all right after undergoing surgery on his ears. The 21-year-old son of Mick Jagger and Luciana Gimenez took to Instagram on April 5, posting a series of photos from his stay in the hospital. The first image in the carousel post featured Lucas with bandages wrapped around his head and an oxygen tube in his nose. Lucas also appeared to be resting in the photo.

The second image featured the 21-year-old taking a selfie and wearing a green hoodie and face mask. His curly, brunette hair could just be glimpsed beneath his hoodie. He also wore a face mask to ensure his safety as well as those around him amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. Another image featured Lucas in a wheelchair and spending time out of his hospital bed during his recovery.

But the fourth image in the collection of photos definitely gave some fans a blast from the past. The mirror selfie, which Lucas seemingly took in his hospital room, featured Lucas without the bandages around his head or his mask on. The 21-year-old looked like the spitting image of his famous father from decades ago, with his hair totally tussled and his smirking expression highlighting the clear resemblance between the 77-year-old rock star and his son. Just take a look at the comparison with the photo above!

The final addition to the carousel post was a selfie video of Lucas being wheeled around the hospital by a physician, who wore a face mask and shield while Lucas wore a face mask and bandages around his head. “He’s ok,” Lucas began the caption to his post. “Ear surgery 10/10, Fit pics 2/10,” he added. Many of Lucas’ more than 400K followers sent him a lot of love and well wishes for a speedy and healthy recovery in the comment section of the post.

Lucas is just one of Mick Jagger’s eight children. His first child is Karis Hunt Jagger, whom he shares with Marsha Hunt. He shares his second child, daughter Jade Sheena Jezebel Jagger, with Bianca Jagger, to whom he was married from 1971-1978. The Rolling Stones frontman shares four children with former partner Jerry Hall — Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Scarlett Jagger, James Leroy Augustin Jagger, Georgia May Ayeesha Jagger, and Gabriel Luke Beauregard Jagger. Mick welcomed Lucas with former partner Luciana Gimenez in May 1999, and his youngest with Melanie Hamrick, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, was born in December 2016.