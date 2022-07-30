Mandy Moore Reveals Why She Won’t Take An Epidural To Give Birth

Mandy Moore revealed why she won’t be using an epidural when she welcomes her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The 38-year-old This Is Us actress opened up about a medical condition that will prevent her from being medicated during the birthing process in a recent interview on Today’s Parents. “My platelets are too low for an epidural,” she said, explaining a side effect of living with immune thrombocytopenic purpura, also known as ITP.

The “Candy” singer also detailed how she had to skip an epidural when she welcomed son Gus back in February 2021. “It was awful,” she said. “But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again. I wish medication was an option — just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we’ll just push forth like we did last time.”

Back in June, the actress and her musician beau announced their pregnancy with a sweet Instagram post that featured a snap of Gus, in an adorable t-shirt that read, “Big Brother.” Mandy went on to say how she is ecstatic for the baby’s arrival. “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start,” she captioned the post. “And are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!” She added, ““Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother.”

Taylor also shared the photo of Gus to his Instagram, reiterating the “best big brother” part and adding that Mandy would be the “best mom of two.” He gushed in the caption, “There’s a good chance I’m the happiest, luckiest person you know (or just follow) and now we’re gonna double it.”

Mandy and Taylor, who is the frontman for the American folk-rock band Dawes, got married in 2018 in a private ceremony in the actress’ backyard in Pasadena. Three years later, the couple welcomed Gus. “Gus is here,” Mandy wrote at the time on social media. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”