JoJo Siwa & Abby Lee Miller Have Awkward & Hilarious ‘Dance Moms’ Reunion: Watch

JoJo Siwa showed off her funny bone — and a bit of her mischievous side — when she posted a clip about her reunion with Abby Lee Miller at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere. Taking to her TikTok on Wednesday, July 29, the superstar shared a hilarious video of the awkward run-in with her Dance Moms mentor, sarcastically starting it off with the text, “Me all ready for a calm night at the premiere of HSMTMTS…”
@itsjojosiwa
Gotta love her though @aldctherealabbylee
After a quick peek at JoJo’s red-carpet ensemble, the clip cuts to the “Boomerang” singer filming a video selfie in a darkly lit room at the premiere with Abby Lee seated behind her as the text “plot twist” appears on screen. Then a viral voice-over from Abby Lee herself can be heard playing over the video. “Now I want to sit back and relax and enjoy my evening when all of the sudden, I hear this agitating, grating voice.”
And with that, JoJo smiles and ends the post with the caption, “Gotta love her though.” She followed up with a funny comment as well, writing, “Do we think abby is gonna be mad at this bahahahhaa.”
Of course, it was all in good fun, as JoJo and Abby Lee have a friendly relationship following their work together on the reality show. “You go to Abby, you know what you’re getting into. So it makes me really, really upset that I am one of the few — there’s only a few people — that really, truly thank Abby, and are thankful and grateful for what she’s done for us,” JoJo told ET. “Because without her, Dance Moms wouldn’t be a thing.”
The reunion comes after JoJo’s recent dustup with Candace Cameron Bure after she called the Full House actress “rude” for not taking a picture with her when she was a kid. After Candace apologized, JoJo explained, “I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.” However, Candace’s daughter wasn’t about to let it slide that easily, as she told JoJo to “grow up” after the public diss.