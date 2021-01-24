‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Send Love To JoJo Siwa After She Comes Out: ‘Keep Making Me Proud’

Abby Lee Miller took to Instagram to share a series of pics with JoJo Siwa and a sweet message full of kind words for the ‘loving, dazzling, triple threat.’

JoJo Siwa, 17, is continuing to get support after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and the latest person to send kind words is her former dance instructor Abby Lee Miller! The 55-year-old Dance Moms star shared an Instagram post that included several photos of her and JoJo together on Jan. 23 as well as a caption that praised the blonde teen‘s talent and courage.

“I always knew the world would be a more colorful, positive, sparkly place with a kind, loving, dazzling triple threat like you in it – a shining example for the kids out there to live their BEST lives each and every day. *You put your heart on the platter! (If you know you know) Love you kiddo!!!Keep making me proud,” Abby wrote along with a rainbow emoji before including the hashtags, “#aldcalways #ALDC #abbyleedancecompany #losangeles #aldcla #LA #pittsburgh #aldcpgh #PA #jojo #jojosiwa #loveyou.”



Abby’s supportive message came just a few hours after JoJo herself took to Instagram to share a video in which she thanked her fans for their “endless amount of love and support” in the “48 hours” since she shared her news. The dancer and singer went on to explain how “happy” she is that she now gets to share that side of her life “with the world” and gushed over the amount of positive people in the world. She also explained that she has never “personally been this happy before” and wants to share some things publicly but also wants to keep some things “private until they’re ready to be public.”

“You guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s okay,” she said with a smiling face. “There’s so many people that are there for you and I know that everyone’s situation is different and it might be harder for some people and it might be easier for some people to come out or to be themselves but I think coming out has this stigma around it that it’s a really really really scary thing but it’s not anymore. There’s so many accepting and loving people out there that it’s okay.”

“Of course some people are going to say that it’s not normal, but it’s your normal. Nothing is normal,” she continued. “Literally not one thing about anybody is normal and it’s okay to not be normal, it’s okay to be a little different.”

JoJo made headlines on Jan. 22 when she posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” She wrote the simple caption, “My cousin got me a new shirt” alongside it and was met with immediate support from fans and celebs, including YouTube star James Charles. “IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU.”

After a fan asked her when she knew she was part of the LGBTQ+ community during her latest video chat, she explained that she thinks she knew her “whole life” because she always thought about being with “a person” and it didn’t matter if that person ended up being a guy or girl. Check out the full video above.