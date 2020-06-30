JoJo Siwa Dyes Her Hair Back To Blonde After Only 2 Days As A Brunette — Watch TikTok Reveal

JoJo Siwa loved her blonde hair so much that she took to TikTok to reveal she went right back to the lighter look just two days after shocking her fans with darker brown locks in an epic fun video.

JoJo Siwa, 17, is a blonde once again and it didn’t take very long! The bubbly singer and dancer took to TikTok on June 30 to reveal that after only two days of having a new brunette look, she returned to her blonde roots in a big way. In the clip, she can be seen happily twirling around and lip-syncing to her song “Boomerang” while wearing a pink sweatshirt and showing off her signature side ponytail full of brown locks. After she sings, “I don’t really care about what they say, I’m gonna come back like a boomerang,” she puts her hand up to the camera only to put it back down and reveal the return of the much lighter tresses.

JoJo also took to Instagram to share a smiling pic of herself with her blonde hair while showing off a multi-colored bow at the top of her ponytail and a light pink hoodie with multi-colored text on it as she flashed a peace sign to the camera. “brown hair was fun…. but blonde is my thing!!!👱🏻‍♀️,” she captioned the snapshot. It didn’t take long for fans to share their opinions in the comments of the pic and it turns out that a lot of them are glad she’s back to blonde but others loved her brown look!

“aweee loved it but your beautiful no matter what🥺💞,” one fan wrote. “Omg….I loved the brown hair… you look gorgeous either way….but I was kinda obsessed with the brown lol,” a second fan revealed. “Honestly you can pull off both 👱🏻‍♀️👩🏻,” a third complimented.

JoJo’s brown hair was first showed off on June 26 in a video that was similar to her latest TikTok feature. In it, she started off with blonde hair and was lip-synching to a popular TikTok soundbite that involves a conversation between two women. “Girl don’t do it, it’s not worth it,” the first woman says while the second responds, “I’m not gonna do it girl, I was just thinking about it, I’m not gonna do it…I did it.” When JoJo lip-synced the “I did it” part she came back to the camera after walking away for a second and showed off her brunette surprise.

This isn’t the first time JoJo has wowed fans with a hair makeover. In Apr., she ditched her straight ponytail for her natural wavy locks in a TikTok video that helped her flaunt different looks throughout. Her long hair was down, which is very rare for the talented star, and she smiled that awesome smile as she flipped her hair back while looking at the camera.