Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Tells JoJo Siwa To ‘Grow Up’ After Public Diss

Just when we thought the unexpected drama between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure was over, the actresses have been dragged back into the thick of it. This time, it’s all thanks to the 46-year-old Full House alum‘s daughter, Natasha Bure. The 23-year-old influencer decided to weigh in on the situation — which started when the 19-year-old former Dance Moms star called Candace the “rudest” celebrity she has ever met in a July 24 TikTok — after JoJo doubled down on her “rough” childhood experience with Candace following Candace’s apology. “Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience,'” Natasha wrote on her Instagram Story on July 28 over a photo of a beachy shoreline. “This generation is so sensitive and has zero back bone. Grow up,” she instructed. “There are bigger issues in this world than this.”

Natasha shared the pointed message one day after JoJo responded to Candace’s seemingly heartfelt apology video. In the video, Candace revealed that JoJo said she was offended by her when she denied her a photo at the Fuller House premiere red carpet, but took pictures with other people. “You know, I had a rough experience when I was little. I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her,” the So you Think You Can Dance judge recalled to Page Six. She went on to say that the experience does not make the mother of three a bad person. “I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever,” she concluded.

In Candace’s apology video, which she posted on July 26 after having what she called a “great” talk with JoJo, she expressed sorrow for breaking her “11-year-old heart.” She then apologized to JoJo’s mother for making the situation sour for the talented dancer. “Especially as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way and I’m sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter because I know if anyone crosses my kids, you know momma bear comes out,” the star explained.

Candace also took the opportunity to apologize to anyone she may have accidentally hurt over the years. “I’m just gonna say on a side note: If you ever personally run into me and I was not the person you were hoping for or expecting, I just wanna say I’m sorry,” she said. “Sorry in the sense that I get asked for photos and autographs often and 99 percent of the time it is my joy to do that … But I’m still a human being. All public people are and sometimes you have bad days and sometimes you’re stressed out, sometimes you’re just in your own head that you’re not even really paying attention to what’s going on around you.”

While Candace said things were “all good on the JoJo front”, it’s clear her daughter thinks otherwise. Only time will tell if JoJo address Natasha’s message or buries the hatchet for good.