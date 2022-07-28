Sailor Brinkley Cook Slays In Bright Yellow Bikini While Posing In The Garden: Photos

Sailor Brinkley Cook is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 24-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself in the two-piece while posing against a pergola in a bright yellow bikini.
Sailor rocked a FISCH bikini that featured a halterneck underwire top that had a plunging neckline. She styled the top with the matching high-rise bottoms that put her long, toned legs on full display. Sailor’s incredibly toned abs and tiny waist were the stars of the show in the photos and she opted out of any glam.
Sailor chose not to wear any makeup and had her blonde hair soaking wet while a pair of large gold hoop earrings completed her stunning, natural look.
Sailor has been posting a slew of swimsuit pics lately and just the other day she shared photos from her trip to Croatia. In one photo, Sailor was floating in the crystal clear ocean while wearing a black string bikini. The triangle top revealed ample cleavage while the matching bottoms had super thin straps on the sides.
She rocked the same bikini in another post as she posed against a tree by the beach with her blonde hair down in pretty waves. Aside from this suit, she rocked a similar one on her European vacation. This time, she rocked a plain black triangle top with low-rise black bottoms covered in colorful fruits with a pastel pink and yellow striped bucket hat.
Another one of our favorite swimsuits from her trip was her white and tan polka dot bikini. The two-piece featured a tiny strapless bandeau top with a knot in the center while the bottoms had side strings and a cut little ruffle trim on the top front and top back.