Sailor Brinkley Cook Slays In Bright Yellow Bikini While Posing In The Garden: Photos

Sailor Brinkley Cook is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 24-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself in the two-piece while posing against a pergola in a bright yellow bikini.

More Sailor Brinkley Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Sailor Rocks White String Bikini As She Celebrates 24th Birthday: Photo

Sailor rocked a FISCH bikini that featured a halterneck underwire top that had a plunging neckline. She styled the top with the matching high-rise bottoms that put her long, toned legs on full display. Sailor’s incredibly toned abs and tiny waist were the stars of the show in the photos and she opted out of any glam.

Sailor chose not to wear any makeup and had her blonde hair soaking wet while a pair of large gold hoop earrings completed her stunning, natural look.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Justin Timberlake And Wife Jessica Biel On A Beach Playing Paddle. The hollywood couple appear to be living their best life on a carefree vacation in Italy. Jessica stunned in a leopard print bikini. Pictured: Jessica Biel Ref: SPL5329155 280722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ciao Pix / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights

Sailor has been posting a slew of swimsuit pics lately and just the other day she shared photos from her trip to Croatia. In one photo, Sailor was floating in the crystal clear ocean while wearing a black string bikini. The triangle top revealed ample cleavage while the matching bottoms had super thin straps on the sides.

She rocked the same bikini in another post as she posed against a tree by the beach with her blonde hair down in pretty waves. Aside from this suit, she rocked a similar one on her European vacation. This time, she rocked a plain black triangle top with low-rise black bottoms covered in colorful fruits with a pastel pink and yellow striped bucket hat.

Another one of our favorite swimsuits from her trip was her white and tan polka dot bikini. The two-piece featured a tiny strapless bandeau top with a knot in the center while the bottoms had side strings and a cut little ruffle trim on the top front and top back.