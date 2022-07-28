Jessie James Decker Rocks Cutout Jumpsuit, Daisy Dukes & More For New Kittenish Launch

Summer is here to stay in the house of Kittenish! Country singer Jessie James Decker, 34, took to Instagram on July 28 to show off pieces from her brand new ‘Endless Summer’ line of pieces from her fashion brand, Kittenish, and she looked absolutely beautiful. Jessie shared a carousel of mirror selfies to promote the new line, the first of which had her looking ’90s chic in a pale yellow jumpsuit that featured a cutout in the back. She paired the fun piece with tan heels and a white shoulder bag that featured a chunky gold chain strap. She had her honey blonde hair styled in loose curls that framed her face effortlessly.

The second photo in the slideshow showed Jessie rocking the DONT BE BASIC tank top and shorts set in a taupe color. She paired the casual ensemble with chunky white slides, a small white purse, and brown-tinted sunglasses. Next, she rocked a pair of denim daisy dukes from her ‘Endless Summer’ collection and paired them with an adorable light purple spaghetti strap tank top that featured a tie in the front, ruching, and a short peplum hem. Other pieces she promoted included an adorable breezy white sundress, asymmetric white jeans, a flowy baby doll dress, a fun one-sleeved orange crop top, and more. The mother of three described her collection as “flirty” and “sweet” in the caption of the post.

The new drop came about two weeks after Jessie walked the catwalk to promote her Kittenish by Jessie James Decker Swim label at Miami Swim Week on July 15. She strutted her stuff at the end of her show and confidently waved to the crowd in a salmon-colored two-piece that featured a strappy gold detail on the top and tiny bottoms. She styled her hair in beachy waves and completed the look with super tall gold platform heels. “Miami swim week… we did it!!!!!” Jessie captioned an Instagram post that showed off all the suits in her swimwear line. “I am SO proud of these incredible women on the runway and behind the scenes!!! It takes a powerhouse team to do what we accomplished and I pinch myself daily at what @kittenish has become! We are just getting started … Here’s to many more milestones!! Let’s go girls!”

Jessie’s seemingly flawless strut down the runway came shortly after she opened up about her struggles with body image. “I’ve been battling some body image issues and when I really think about it, I probably always have,” she wrote in a vulnerable Instagram note in June. “I go from one extreme to being obsessed with working out and being muscular and thin to just giving up and gaining because the food makes me feel better and then ultimately, it’s a cycle that just gets worse again.”

She then reflected on her place in the world as a celebrity. “I feel like I’m constantly in a battle with the rest of the industry to prove to them that I’m not just a TV personality or an influencer because that has outshined my music,” she wrote. “As a woman in 2022, I don’t understand why I can’t have a family, publish books, own a fashion brand, be an influencer, and do TV without being questioned if I take my music career seriously just because I’ve chosen to dream big.”

While the “Should Have Known Better” songstress has certainly been busy with her Kittenish brand and various other endeavors, it’s not the only thing on her brain. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in June, she revealed she and her husband, former NFL player Eric Decker, have a baby on the brain! “You know, I’m in a really good place, and I feel young and Eric and I are certainly not preventing anything!” she said after noting her daughter Vivi “begs her” for a sister frequently. Only time will tell what’s next in store for the multi-talented star!