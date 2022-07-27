True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos

Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.

True looked stylish and ready for summer in a colorful floral top with a green, pink and orange pattern. She paired the breezy tank with a pair of white shorts, along with fresh white Nike sneakers and socks. They toddler showed off her natural curl with her hair down, adding a single small braid to frame her face. She also appeared to have all the travel essentials with her trusty iPad, chips and a luxe Hermes Avalon blanket in gray (a favorite of of the KarJenner clan).

Khloe’s longtime friend Khadijah Haqq McCray was one of the first to comment on the post writing “Gorgeous girl.” Auntie Kylie Jenner added, “cutie patootie,” while pal Vanessa Bryant gushed, “She’s so cute!”

Khloe is clearly enjoying some much needed mommy and daughter time after a rocky attempt to work things out with True’s dad Tristan last fall. The Kardashians on Hulu gave fans an inside look at the demise of the on-and-off relationship between the basketball player and TV personality after he cheated on her once again, this time with Texas fitness model Maralee Nichols. The tryst resulted in Tristan’s son Theo, now seven months old. Kim Kardashian was seen crying on the final episode of The Kardashian’s as she broke the news to her sister after a news outlet published legal documents pertaining to the situation, including a declaration by Tristan himself.

The on-and-off couple shocked fans on July 13, 2022, however, when their rep confirmed that they are expecting their second child together. The new addition to the family is expected any moment and will be born via surrogate, TMZ reports.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the rep said. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”