Kendall Jenner Rocks Colorful Bikini As She Enjoys A Coastal Vacation: Photos

Kendall Jenner isn’t hiding her joy after getting back together with Devin Booker! The supermodel, 26, took to Instagram on Monday to share a short gallery with her 250M followers, including two pics and a short video clip. “Humuhumunukunukuapua`a,” she captioned the July 25 post. In the first pic, a barefoot Kendall stunned in a rainbow tie dye, partially sheer maxi dress and a straw cowboy-style sun hat as she stood in front of the ocean, looking over her shoulder.

The second slide, a video clip, showed Kendall mischievously shimmying out of the sheer beach dress to reveal a colorful bikini with huge swaths of cheerful yellow underneath! She giggled and wore cute drop earrings and long, straight hair in the clip, which also took place with the ocean in the background. A third slide showed the reality TV star rocking the bikini as she tried to find something in her brown leather bag. She looked down with her hat on and appeared to be leaning against a white table in the late afternoon sun.

Kendall has no shortage of fans, and some of her 250M followers jumped into her comments section to share their enthusiastic approval. “What a babe,” commented one, alongside fire and heart emojis, while another wrote, “No words, only emotions.” Some of her followers were more specific in their compliments. “I love your dress,” reacted a fan, with another pointing out, “You have awesome skin.” “The most beautiful in the whole word!!!” reacted a follower.

The beach/bikini pics could be leading up to a real honeymoon, according to an insider who commented on Kendall and Devin during their breakup (they’ve since reconciled and are reportedly now back together.) “He filled her house with flowers and took her to SoHo House in Malibu, he’s back to wooing her like they just met,” a source close to Devin, 25, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June.

“It seems like her breaking up with him was a real wake-up call,” they explained. “She didn’t do it to play games or mess with his head, but it definitely got his attention. A lot of people in her world are predicting that he’s going to pop the question because he does not want to lose her.”