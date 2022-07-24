Camila Cabello Wears Black Bikini Inspired Dress With Cutouts As She Shows Off Tan

Camila Cabello, 25, gave her fans two new fun-loving videos to enjoy on Saturday and she looked gorgeous in them! The singer rocked a silky black dress with a bikini style top and cut outs on the sides, in the clips, as her skin was tanned and her long wavy hair was down. She also added hoop earrings to the look and wore natural-looking makeup as she struck poses and flashed smiles to the camera.

The talented beauty captioned one of the videos with a silly face emoji before her fans were quick to flood the comments section with compliments. “Lovely,” one fan wrote while another called her “beautiful.” Others expressed their love with heart emojis and the words, “I love you.”

One week before Camila shared her latest videos, she made headlines for being photographed on a Florida beach while wearing a black, purple, and orange patterned bikini. The fit musician was walking on the sand after taking a dip in the water, in the snapshots, and looked over at the camera at one point. She accessorized with similar, if not the same, hoop earrings she wore in her recent videos.

View Related Gallery Camila Cabello's Red Carpet Looks Over The Years: Photos Camila Cabello 61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019 Camila Cabello Hispanic Federation Gala, New York, USA - 28 Apr 2022

When Camila’s not getting attention for her fashion choices, she’s doing so for her inspirational view on relationships. She opened up about not being as concerned with getting in a new romance as she once was, in a new interview with Cosmopolitan UK. “I don’t put a lot of focus on it. I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends and I’ve made a lot of great friends over the past year,” she told the outlet. “A lot of girlfriends. I’ve got some great group chats going.”

“If something happens, then that’s really fun, but I don’t put any pressure on it,” she continued. “Before I used to be like: ‘Yes, love, oh my god, love,’ and now I’m just trying to have a good time. I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out of [them] that’s something more, then that’s great.”