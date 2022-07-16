Camila Cabello Catches Beach Sunset In Black & Purple Stripe Bikini: Photos

Camila Cabello is giving her fans exactly what they need for a scorching hot summer. The “Havana” singer turned up the heat with a sizzling display in a south Florida beach on Friday, July 16. Rocking a black, yellow and purple striped bikini underneath a chic white crop top, Camila looked sensational as she frolicked in the sand and enjoyed a dip in the gorgeous, crystal blue waters.

While the former Fifth Harmony member is often a muse for the shutterbugs in her attractive ensembles, Camila recently explained how she’s not looking to be famous, like her pal and “Bam Bam” collaborator Ed Sheeran. “I want to be an artist, not like a ‘celebrity’,” she told Cosmopolitan. “[Ed] just strives to be an artist, and then also just lives his life as a normal dude. I think Ed just lives it – he’s just out here trying to have fun with good people and make music he loves. And that’s the same thing I’m trying to do.”

She also dished about her love life, saying she’s in no rush to start a new relationship since breaking up with her ex Shawn Mendes in November of 2021. “If something happens, then that’s really fun, but I don’t put any pressure on it.” she admitted to the outlet. “Before I used to be like: ‘Yes, love, oh my god, love,’ and now I’m just trying to have a good time. I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out of [them] that’s something more, then that’s great.”

Despite not looking for love, her stans must have been ecstatic upon hearing the news Camila had a run-in with Shawn when they both performed at Wango Tango, as there is a large contingent of followers shipping the exes. The pair took the stage at different times — but they did manage to have a brief conversation. “It would be even more awkward for them to avoid each other and not say anything,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “This isn’t the first time that they have run into each other and, from an outside perspective, their interactions with each other are always kind of flirty, but not in a lusty sorta way. They are more like flirty best friends who have a lot of love and respect for each other.”

When the pair first announced their decision to go their separate ways on November 17, they released a joint statement, noting they would “continue to be best friends.” “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the couple said.