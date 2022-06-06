Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Inside Their Run-In At Wango Tango

Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 25, could have had an awkward encounter when they both performed at Wango Tango this past weekend, but it turns out, they interacted and it went well. The singers, who broke up in Nov., even “had a conversation” at the popular music event and have acted like “flirty best friends” ever since the end of their romance.

“Of course, Shawn and Camila talked and had a conversation at Wango Tango. Although one would expect it to be awkward, it is not for them,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It would be even more awkward for them to avoid each other and not say anything. This isn’t the first time that they have run into each other and, from an outside perspective, their interactions with each other are always kind of flirty, but not in a lusty sorta way. They are more like flirty best friends who have a lot of love and respect for each other.”

“They handled it like pros,” the source continued. “Also, Shawn and Camila’s breakup wasn’t a vicious one and they have only said good things about each other. There was no trash-talking and no blame it was a mature split, and they still have a lot of respect and love for each other.”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello share multiple kisses as they laugh as stagehand keeps building the set during their romantic soundcheck as fans join in on the laughs as they perform at Global Citizens in the hot sun day before massive event in Central Park in New York City. The pop star brought out her boyfriend to sing their hit song "Señorita" together in the hot sun and as the pair at times even stared at the stage hand who went about his business to complete making the massive stage.

It turns out the exes first connected because of their same professional circles, according to the insider, and they understand that they may sometimes be “booked at the same gigs” since they both have the same kind of career. “They have the same management, and this was part of what brought them together in the first place,” the insider shared. “They were always booked at the same places at the same times and still are. Unless one of them decided to leave, which is doubtful considering how well their careers are going, they know that they will be booked at the same gigs. The fact that the two of them don’t make it weird makes everything run a lot smoother for all the people surrounding them.”

Before Wango Tango, Shawn and Camila, who dated from summer 2019 until Nov. 2021, reportedly had an earlier run-in at the Met Gala in May. They were “seen talking briefly” at the big event and the interaction was “friendly” and “authentic,” according to another insider.

“Camila and Shawn have remained cordial to each other since their breakup and have spoken, and gotten together, on several different occasions,” the insider explained. “They are both very outspoken about having a lot of love for each other still. They are both adults, and to not acknowledge that the other person was there would have been awkward – not the other way around. Camila and Shawn will always have a special place in each other’s hearts, and they will continue to remain friends. They were genuinely glad to see one another at the Met Gala. They have had so much fun attending past ones, and this was no different.”