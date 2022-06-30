Camila Cabello Stuns In Extremely Sexy Crop Top In New Series Of Photos

Camila Cabello is back in action with a sexy new set of photos! On June 29, the singer took to Instagram to share a series of images of herself wearing a tiny crop top and jeans. The top featured short sleeves and a U-shaped plunge on the bottom, revealing some extra skin. Camila completed the look with her hair styled in pigtail braids, as she rocked a gold chain necklace and gold hoop earrings. She struck a number of sexy poses to show off different angles and faces while in the ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

Camila split from her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, after more than two years of dating in the fall of 2021. In the months immediately after the split, she was hard at work on her album, Familia, which came out in April. Since then, Camila has been living it up, spending time on the beach in Miami and on various vacations, including a recent trip to Italy.

Although Camila recently opened up about body image issues, she also seems to have found a new sense of confidence, and has been showing it off on social media. She also sparked new romance rumors with Austin Kevitch earlier this month. The two were photographed laughing it up while taking a stroll together in Los Angeles on June 15. Austin is the CEO of a private membership club called Lox Club, and Camila has not yet publicly commented on their relationship status.

Even though Camila and Shawn are broken up, they have remained on amicable terms, and have sung each other’s praises in interviews while promoting their new music. In May, they even both performed at Wango Tango in Los Angeles, and there was no awkwardness or bad blood between them. They also both attended the Met Gala in early May.