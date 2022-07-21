Victoria Beckham Sets Temperatures Soaring In Red String Bikini During Italian Getaway: Photos

Victoria Beckham looked fabulous when she rocked a bright red string bikini while aboard a yacht in Italy on vacation.

By:
July 21, 2022 12:09PM EDT
Sardinia, ITALY - David and Victoria Beckham soaked up the Italian sunshine out on their lavish yacht as the Beckhams enjoy their family holiday in Sardinia. David rented out a whopping €1.6 million a week super yacht and as the blazing sun beamed down on the pair, Victoria took the opportunity to sunbathe as she donned her sexy red bikini showing off her svelte physique as David went shirtless, showing off his ripped muscles and an impressive array of tattoos. Pictured: Victoria Beckham BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Victoria Beckham has been enjoying her vacation in Italy and she proved that when she rocked a red string bikini while on a yacht. The 48-year-old was suntanning with her husband, David Beckham, in Sardinia, when she rocked the tiny bikini with a black hat.

Victoria Beckham looked fabulous in a bright red string bikini with a black hat & overszied sunglasses while tanning on a yacht in Sardinia with David Beckham. (FREZZA LA FATA – COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID)

Victoria’s two-piece featured a plunging triangle top and matching side-tie string bottoms. She accessorized her look with an oversized black trucker hat and sunglasses while carrying her red sarong. This was just one of the many fabulous looks Victoria has rocked on her European family vacation.

Another one of our favorite looks from Victoria was last week when she was in Venice. She rocked not one, but two stunning outfits. She posted a photo of her and David sitting in a gondola as she wore a green floral sheer, Victoria Beckham Long Sleeve Pleated Shirt Dress in Khaki-Light Blue. The dress featured a high slit on the front revealing her toned legs and accessorized with oversized square black Victoria Beckham Layered Mask sunnies.

In another photo, Victoria posed alongside her family while wearing a sexy, slinky black gown. The spaghetti strap dress featured a low-cut neckline with two straps from her bralette peaking out over her chest. Meanwhile, the entire back of the dress was cut out and lined with lace.

Aside from these looks, Victoria also posted a video of herself on the yacht with a full face of glam. In the video, she wore a tight white VB X Adidas tank top with her favorite black hat. In another photo posted recently, she rocked a baggy gold and black Versace robe while lounging in bed wearing a face mask.

Not only did Victoria wear the robe, but she also posted mirror selfies her daughter Harper took, wearing the same robe. Victoria posted the slideshow with the hilarious caption, “I don’t know where she gets it from!” with two laughing crying emojis.

