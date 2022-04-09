David & Victoria Beckham Hold Hands Heading To Nicola Peltz & Son Brooklyn’s Wedding: Photos
David Beckham & wife Victoria Beckham attended their son Brooklyn’s wedding in absolute style — sweetly holding hands on the Peltz’s Palm Beach estate!
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are officially husband and wife, and Brooklyn’s famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham showed up in support of their son and his new bride in ultimate style. The former soccer player and his designer wife were seen holding hands in their formal attire on April 9, 2022 on the Peltz’s massive Palm Beach estate worth over $130 million. Victoria opted for a spaghetti strap silver gown with a clutch, keeping her brunette hair up in a bun. Meanwhile, David was dapper in a black tuxedo.
As for Brooklyn and his new bride, the photographer, 21, and the model, 25, tied the knot on April 9, 2022 in Palm Beach.
Before Brooklyn and Nicola said “I do,” it was reported that they sold their Los Angeles mansion, which they’ve lived in since 2021, for $11 million after deciding to move to Miami, FL. Since Brooklyn’s parents already have a penthouse in the city and Nicola has family in Palm Beach, their new living location seems to be the perfect fit.
Brooklyn confirmed on July 11, 2020, that he had popped the question to his girlfriend at the time, sharing a photo with the Nicola writing, “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day I love you baby xx.”
Nicola also gushed the couple’s engagement in a separate post on her Instagram. “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift,” she wrote in alongside the same photo Brooklyn shared. “I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic,” Nicola added about Brooklyn’s nine-year-old sister, Harper.
Brooklyn and Nicola first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together at a Halloween party in October of 2019. They made their romance Instagram official they’ve been sharing photos and sweet messages about each other ever since. Congratulations to the new Mr. & Mrs. Beckham!