David & Victoria Beckham Hold Hands Heading To Nicola Peltz & Son Brooklyn’s Wedding: Photos

David Beckham & wife Victoria Beckham attended their son Brooklyn’s wedding in absolute style — sweetly holding hands on the Peltz’s Palm Beach estate!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are officially husband and wife, and Brooklyn’s famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham showed up in support of their son and his new bride in ultimate style. The former soccer player and his designer wife were seen holding hands in their formal attire on April 9, 2022 on the Peltz’s massive Palm Beach estate worth over $130 million. Victoria opted for a spaghetti strap silver gown with a clutch, keeping her brunette hair up in a bun. Meanwhile, David was dapper in a black tuxedo.

As for Brooklyn and his new bride, the photographer, 21, and the model, 25, tied the knot on April 9, 2022 in Palm Beach.

Before Brooklyn and Nicola said “I do,” it was reported that they sold their Los Angeles mansion, which they’ve lived in since 2021, for $11 million after deciding to move to Miami, FL. Since Brooklyn’s parents already have a penthouse in the city and Nicola has family in Palm Beach, their new living location seems to be the perfect fit.