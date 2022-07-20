Parkland Survivor David Hogg Escorted From Hearing After Blasting Republicans For Gun Inaction

The gun activist stood up in the middle of a House Judiciary Comittee hearing on gun control to call out lawmakers for not taking action on assault weapons.

July 20, 2022 3:57PM EDT
david hogg
Texas ''March for Our Lives'' in Austin. 11 Jun 2022 Pictured: control U.S. gun violence. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA867435_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla Gun Control Rally, Washington, United States - 11 Jun 2022
Texas ''March for Our Lives'' in Austin. 11 Jun 2022 Pictured: control U.S. gun violence. The Ramirez daughter was caught at Robb Elementary during the shooting but was uninjured. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA867435_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg was forced out of a House Judiciary Committee hearing on possibly banning assault weapons, when he stood up and called out Republican lawmakers for not taking action on Wednesday, July 20. The 22-year-old March for Our Lives founder was forced out as he yelled at the politicians for not taking action against gun lobbyists.

The committee was meeting to discuss a possible ban on assault weapons (per Raw Story). In the clip, Hogg highlighted the motives behind many mass shooters, before pointing out that many of the guns used in mass shootings are legally obtained. “The shooter at my high school: antisemitic, anti-Black and racist,” he said. “Guess what? Those guns are coming from the United States of America. They aren’t coming from Mexico. They are not coming from Mexico. You are re-iterating the points of a mass shooter, sir. Sir, you are perpetuating violence.”

In a tweet accompanying the video, Hogg pointed to shootings throughout the United States and called out the claims that the guns were coming from Mexico. “The guns in Parkland, Buffalo, El Paso, didn’t come from Mexico. They came from the US, and the shooters were inspired by racist, anti-black, anti-immigrant manifestos that rhyme with GOP talking points,” he wrote.

David Hogg speaks at a March For Our Lives rally. (John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

In another video, Hogg shared a clip of a man trying to film him and bait him into a post about gun control laws. The activist played music to try to get a copyright strike against the video and have it taken off the internet. In the tweet, he pointed out how many members of the gun lobby seek to discredit activists. “Gun lobbyists can try & birddog us, stop us, yell at us. The difference between us & them is we’re just young ppl defending our right to live. They’re defending weapons of war and their bank [accounts],” he wrote.

Hogg was one of the survivors of the 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In the years since the shooting, he’s become a prominentl. He’s continued the fight in recent years and he’s shared much information about gun reform. Along with the videos, he shared more information from March For Our Lives with how anyone can get involved.

