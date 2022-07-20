Parkland Survivor David Hogg Escorted From Hearing After Blasting Republicans For Gun Inaction

Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg was forced out of a House Judiciary Committee hearing on possibly banning assault weapons, when he stood up and called out Republican lawmakers for not taking action on Wednesday, July 20. The 22-year-old March for Our Lives founder was forced out as he yelled at the politicians for not taking action against gun lobbyists.

The guns in Parkland, Buffalo, El Paso, didn't come from Mexico. They came from the US, and the shooters were inspired by racist, anti-black, anti-immigrant manifestos that rhyme with GOP talking points. pic.twitter.com/0D4QbHvu1t — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) July 20, 2022

The committee was meeting to discuss a possible ban on assault weapons (per Raw Story). In the clip, Hogg highlighted the motives behind many mass shooters, before pointing out that many of the guns used in mass shootings are legally obtained. “The shooter at my high school: antisemitic, anti-Black and racist,” he said. “Guess what? Those guns are coming from the United States of America. They aren’t coming from Mexico. They are not coming from Mexico. You are re-iterating the points of a mass shooter, sir. Sir, you are perpetuating violence.”

In a tweet accompanying the video, Hogg pointed to shootings throughout the United States and called out the claims that the guns were coming from Mexico. “The guns in Parkland, Buffalo, El Paso, didn’t come from Mexico. They came from the US, and the shooters were inspired by racist, anti-black, anti-immigrant manifestos that rhyme with GOP talking points,” he wrote.

In another video, Hogg shared a clip of a man trying to film him and bait him into a post about gun control laws. The activist played music to try to get a copyright strike against the video and have it taken off the internet. In the tweet, he pointed out how many members of the gun lobby seek to discredit activists. “Gun lobbyists can try & birddog us, stop us, yell at us. The difference between us & them is we’re just young ppl defending our right to live. They’re defending weapons of war and their bank [accounts],” he wrote.

Hogg was one of the survivors of the 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In the years since the shooting, he’s become a prominentl. He’s continued the fight in recent years and he’s shared much information about gun reform. Along with the videos, he shared more information from March For Our Lives with how anyone can get involved.