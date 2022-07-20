Barron Trump, 16, Towers Over Donald, Melania & His Siblings At Ivana’s Funeral In NYC: Photo

Barron Trump looked all grown up, and very serious, in pics from Ivana Trump's funeral on Wednesday.

July 20, 2022 5:54PM EDT
Donald, Melania, Barron Trump
Ivanka Trump and Husband Jared Kushner Eric Trump and Donald Trump saying the last good bye to Ivana Trump at Frank Campbell Funeral Home in the Upper East Side in New York City
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump Ivana Trump funeral, St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church, New York, USA - 20 Jul 2022
Donald Trump Melania Trump Ivanka Trump and Husband Jared Kushner Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr saying the last good bye to Ivana Trump at Frank Campbell Funeral home in New York City
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Funeral services were held for Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of Former President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, July 20. And among the high-profile mourners who gathered at the Upper East Side services was Donald’s son Barron, 16. In a crowded family pic, the very tall teen was seen standing with a very solemn expression, flanked by his mother, former First Lady Melania Trump, and sister Ivanka, 40, at the bottom of an outdoor staircase.  To the right of Melania stood Donald, and to the right of Ivanka stood Eric Trump. Ivana’s husband Jared Kushner and Don Jr. could be seen standing behind them. Barron towered over all of them, looking distinguished in a dark suit and tie, and looking very much like both parents as he clasped his hands in front.

Barron, Donald, and Melania Trump
Donald, Melania, and Barron Trump gather with family at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Ivana died suddenly at age 73 on July 15 after falling down the stairs at her New York City apartment home. Her death was ruled accidental. The famous socialite died of “blunt impact injuries of torso,” per confirmation to HollywoodLife on Friday, July 15 from the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME). Former President Trump took to his own social platform, Truth, to address the news.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he wrote the same day. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr.Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!” he concluded, as he referenced his three children with Ivana, who are all half-siblings to Barron.

Barron Trump and Trump family members
Barron Trump is flanked by members of the extended Trump family at the July 20, 2022 funeral of Ivana Trump. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Ivanka took her statement further, declaring herself “heartbroken” by the death of her mother in a July 15 Instagram post. “Heartbroken by the passing of my mother,” Ivanka wrote, alongside a collection of throwback pics. “Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”

The services for Ivana, held at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, served as an extended family gathering, with Donald and Ivana’s children and grandchildren in attendance, as well as Trump’s current family members.

