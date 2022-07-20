Barron Trump, 16, Towers Over Donald, Melania & His Siblings At Ivana’s Funeral In NYC: Photo

Funeral services were held for Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of Former President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, July 20. And among the high-profile mourners who gathered at the Upper East Side services was Donald’s son Barron, 16. In a crowded family pic, the very tall teen was seen standing with a very solemn expression, flanked by his mother, former First Lady Melania Trump, and sister Ivanka, 40, at the bottom of an outdoor staircase. To the right of Melania stood Donald, and to the right of Ivanka stood Eric Trump. Ivana’s husband Jared Kushner and Don Jr. could be seen standing behind them. Barron towered over all of them, looking distinguished in a dark suit and tie, and looking very much like both parents as he clasped his hands in front.

Ivana died suddenly at age 73 on July 15 after falling down the stairs at her New York City apartment home. Her death was ruled accidental. The famous socialite died of “blunt impact injuries of torso,” per confirmation to HollywoodLife on Friday, July 15 from the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME). Former President Trump took to his own social platform, Truth, to address the news.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he wrote the same day. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!” he concluded, as he referenced his three children with Ivana, who are all half-siblings to Barron.

Ivanka took her statement further, declaring herself “heartbroken” by the death of her mother in a July 15 Instagram post. “Heartbroken by the passing of my mother,” Ivanka wrote, alongside a collection of throwback pics. “Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”

The services for Ivana, held at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, served as an extended family gathering, with Donald and Ivana’s children and grandchildren in attendance, as well as Trump’s current family members.