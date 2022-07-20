Melania Trump Joins Donald At His Ex-Wife Ivana’s Funeral As He Admits It Won’t Be ‘Easy’

Former President Donald Trump was joined by his wife former First Lady Melania Trump as he attended his ex-wife Ivana’s funeral in New York on Wednesday, July 20. Donald, 76, looked solemn while laying his ex to rest, after her death at 73 on Thursday, July 14. Before heading to the service at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, Donald wrote about mourning his ex-wife on his Truth Social platform. “A very sad day, but at the same time a celebration of a wonderful and beautiful life. I will be leaving shortly for the funeral service of Ivana. She will be laid to rest today. This will not be easy,” he wrote.

His three eldest children Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric were all there to mourn the loss of their mother. Ivanka stood by her father’s side as she entered the church. Instead of sending flowers, her family had asked for donations to the Big Dog Ranch Rescue, according to People.

The news of Ivana’s death was shared on Thursday. It was revealed that she’d died after suffering from “blunt impact injuries of the torso,” following an accident, according to the NYC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Donald eulogized his first wife in a statement on his Truth Social platform. “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!” he wrote.

Donald and Ivana’s daughter Ivanka wrote an emotional post with old photos on her social media after her mom’s death. “Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance,” she wrote. “I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”