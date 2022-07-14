Ivanka Trump Is ‘Heartbroken’ After The Sudden Passing Of Mother Ivana: ‘Will Miss Her Forever’

Ivanka Trump has spoken out about her mother, Ivana Trump‘s, death. “Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance,” the 40-year-old businesswoman and former presidential advisor wrote on Instagram alongside several throwback photos (seen here) with her late mother. “I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”

Ivana, former President Donald Trump’s first wife, died at age 73 on July 14. Donald confirmed her death on his social media platform, Truth Social. “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Ivana succumbed to cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead after paramedics were called to her New York City apartment, according to ABC News. A spokesperson from the New York Police Department confirmed to HollywoodLife that there is no further information available at the time of this writing, as the death is still being investigated.

The Trump family also released a joint statement following Ivana’s sudden death. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” their official statement began, per ABC. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Ivana and Donald were married from 1977 to 1992 and shared three kids: sons Donald Jr. and Eric and daughter Ivanka. Ivana previously managed several of Donald’s properties, including the Plaza Hotel. She also pridefully took credit for raising their three children. “Donald wasn’t really interested in the children until he could talk business with them,” she said at the Lifeline benefit in 2016, per the New York Daily News. “When they turned 21, I handed them over to him and said ‘Here’s the finished product, you can take them from here.'”