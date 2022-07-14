Donald Trump Remembers ‘Amazing’ First Wife Ivana After Her Tragic Passing At 73: I’m ‘Saddened’

Donald Trump says he’s “very saddened” about his first wife, Ivana’s, death. The former President actually broke the news of her passing on Thursday, July 14, when he released a lengthy statement on his social media site Truth Social, saying, “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Ivana, who shared three children with Donald — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — was married to the former President from 1977 to 1992. She passed away in her New York City home on Thursday morning. The FDNY tells HollywoodLife that a call came in just after 12:39 PM ET on Thursday, saying Ivana had gone into cardiac arrest. She was allegedly found dead on arrival.

Following her death, the Trump family also released a group statement, saying, “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”