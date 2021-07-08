See Pics

Barron Trump, 15, Is So Much Taller Than Mom Melania In New Photos Outside Trump Tower

Barron & Melania Trump
Shutterstock
US President Donald Trump, Barron Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, return from their summer vacation to their New Jersey home and golf resort in Bedminster NJ. The Presidents son, Barron now towers over his father US President Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington DC, USA - 18 Aug 2019
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron Trump, walk off from Marine One to Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Trump was returning to Washington after spending the weekend at Trump National Golf Club. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Donald Trump. President Donald Trump together with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, arrive at the White House, in Washington from a weekend trip at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla Trump, Washington, USA - 02 Feb 2020
United States President Donald Trump walks with First lady Melania Trump and First son Barron Trump to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House US President Donald Trump departs Andrews Air Force Base, Washington DC, USA - 17 Jan 2020 They depart for a weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Barron Trump was literally towering over his super model mother as the pair were spotted in NYC on Wednesday, July 7.

Barron Trump, 15, has grown so much! The teenager was spotted with mom Melania Trump, 51, as the pair left their home at the Trump Tower on Wednesday, July 7.  He looked older and more mature with his longer, grown out hair which had a slight wave to it as he towered over his mom. The teenager kept his outfit classic with a navy blue long sleeve and matching dark jean, accessorizing with a black, silver buckle belt and a limited edition orange Louis Vuitton duffle bag. The mother-son duo were seen getting into a vehicle after departing the building — see the photos her via Daily Mail.

Melania was also stylish for the outing, wearing a button down black blouse and white pants. Like Barron, she carried a designer bag — although, a much more expensive one: Melania held onto a black leather Hermès Birkin bag with gold hardware, worth about $11,000. She finished her runway-ready ensemble with Christian Louboutin’s white, pointy leather flats (worth $675). Her highlighted hair looked freshly blown out into a loose curl as she made her brief appearance, keeping her face hidden behind an oversized pair of black sunglasses.

The TRumps
Barron Trump is seen walking with his parents. (Shutterstock)

Height certainly runs in Barron’s blood, who is now apparently 6 foot 7 inches: dad Donald Trump is a towering 6 foot 3 inches, while mom Melania — who had a career as a model prior to her marriage to The Apprentice star — is 5 foot 11 inches. His older siblings are also tall: brother Donald Jr. is 6 foot 1 inch, Ivanka (who has also modeled) is 5 foot 11 inches, and sister Tiffany is 5 foot 8 inches. There’s no telling if this is Barron’s final growth spurt, but he certainly appears to keep growing every time he steps out.

From left, US President Donald Trump, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, first lady Melania Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall pose for the media ahead of the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, . Trump is on a three-day state visit to Britain Trump, London, United Kingdom - 03 Jun 2019
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace US President Donald Trump state visit to London, UK - 03 Jun 2019
President Donald J Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump walk together across the South Lawn of the White House on their way to a drug conference in Atlanta President Donald J. Trump Departs for Atlanta, Washington, USA - 24 Apr 2019

Back in Jan. 2020, the then 13-year-old was a full head taller than his father as the pair prepared to board Air Force One. Wearing a casual green bomber jacket and black pants, Barron walked behind his parents on the White House lawn. At the time, Barron was estimated to be about 6 foot 3 inches — so already a bit taller than his dad — meaning he’s grown a whopping four inches in just a year and a half. While Barron has yet to discuss his future ambitions or goals, a modeling career wouldn’t be out of the question with that height.