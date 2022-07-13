Lisa Marie Presley Reveals The Matching Tattoo She Got With Late Son In Emotional Tribute

An eternal bond. Lisa Marie-Presley, 54, marked two years since losing son Benjamin Keough with a heartwrenching Instagram tribute on Jul. 12, 2022. In her post, Elvis Presley’s only child revealed that the mother-son duo got matching tattoos together before his death in 2020. Symbolizing their unending bond, the pair chose matching Celtic eternity knots.

Lisa Marie remembered Ben fondly as she shared a snapshot of two tattooed feet and wrote, “Several years ago, on Mother’s Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet.”

The pair picked the designs carefully, she explained. “It’s a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond.”

It was an especially poignant post, marking 2 years since Benjamin died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound on July 12, 2020 at his Calabasas, California home. He was only 27 years old. Benjamin was laid to red at Graceland along with his famous grandfather and several other Presleys.

His sister Riley Keough also marked the day with an emotional post. “Not an hour goes by where I don’t think of you and miss you,” she wrote alongside a snap of them smiling together. “It’s been two years today since you left and I still can’t believe you’re not here. You are so loved my Ben Ben.”

Last October, Riley remembered her “best friend” on what would have been his 29th birthday. “I miss you all day every day my best friend. We spent my 29th birthday just the two of us and it was one of the best days we shared together.” Sharing a vintage photos of the duo, she added, I think this photo was the day after but close enough. Happy Birthday wherever you are baby brother.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.