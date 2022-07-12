Irina Shayk Rocks Yellow Thong Bikini & Blue Latex Bodysuit In New Campaign For Beyonce’s IVY PARK

Irina Shayk isn’t toning things down in an eye-popping new campaign for Beyonce‘s Ivy Park and Ivy Park x Adidas! The drop dead gorgeous 36-year-old ex-girlfriend of Bradley Cooper rocked a turquoise blue latex bodysuit in one image for the collection. Her wet-hair look, along with the strappy suit design, high heels, and sexy hoop earrings, made it an exceptionally alluring photo. In another more athletic pic, the statuesque model rocked a neon yellow bikini with a sweeping neon yellow coverup. In that photo, Matrix-style sunglasses and matching high heel pumps completed the striking ensemble for the Ivy Park x Adidas collection.

Irina’s career has never been less than glamorous, but she’s been on fire since her 2019 split from Oscar winner Bradley, 47. The couple were together for four years and welcomed now 5 year old daughter Lea in March 2017. They have continued to coparent little Lea since their split following Bradley’s massive success with Lady Gaga on A Star is Born.

Irina has been linked to Kanye West, and Bradley dodged rumors that he was romantically involved with Gaga. The former couple were seen looking friendly at the Met Gala in May, with Bradley even smiling and putting his arm around the Russian-born supermodel for a group photo with Nicki Minaj and Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Ricardo Tisci.

Hopes that the impossibly good-looking couple would reunite haven’t amounted to anything serious though, and a source close the situation told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in December that it’s simply not going to happen. “Bradley and Irina are not getting back together,” the insider told us. “They get together often for their daughter, but that chapter is over and they’ve both moved on romantically. If they’re together it’s as close friends and parents.”