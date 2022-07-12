Irina Shayk Rocks Yellow Thong Bikini & Blue Latex Bodysuit In New Campaign For Beyonce’s IVY PARK

The stunning Irina Shayk looked jaw-droppingly fit, modeling both a yellow thong and blue latex bodysuit for Beyonce's Ivy Park and Ivy Park x adidas line.

July 12, 2022 12:27AM EDT
Supermodels Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls star in a new campaign for the latest collaboration between adidas and Beyonce’s IVY PARK. The adidas x IVY PARK IVYTOPIA collection stands out with bold colours and designs “inspired by the idea that one can find their nirvana within themselves.” Irina Shayk stuns in a neon yellow swim top, thong, coverup and heels, while Joan Smalls strikes a dramatic pose in a silver metallic bikini. Adut Akech showcases floral prints from the collection in a campaign that also features model Alva Claire. IVYTOPIA footwear styles include the iconic Stan Smith and a new iteration of the Savage sneaker. Introducing the collection, adidas says: “Natural and supernatural inspiration blend seamlessly in a collection that features striking swimwear and modern silhouettes created with every body in mind. The sportswear giant says: “A transformative utopia awaits you in a state of mind we call IVYTOPIA. “The line explores the collective connection we share after emerging from a period of isolation. IVYTOPIA imagines the possibilities of this journey with one another, dreaming and exploring our infinite potential.  “Whether a beach, mountain range, or urban oasis, the setting is unlimited, as long as it makes you feel hopeful for what’s yet to come.  It adds: “IVYTOPIA is truly about overcoming a trying time together and embracing that light at the end of the tunnel with shining optimism, in looks that will transcend and elevate any occasion. “It’s time to emerge and rediscover the world around you.” The adidas x IVY PARK IVYTOPIA collection will be available from July 21 online at adidas.com and July 22 in select stores worldwide. *BYLINE: adidas x IVY PARK/Mega. 11 Jul 2022 Pictured: Irina Shayk stars in the new campaign for the adidas x IVY PARK IVYTOPIA collection. *BYLINE: adidas x IVY PARK/Mega. Photo credit: adidas x IVY PARK/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA876976_001.jpg) [Photo
Image Credit: adidas x IVY PARK/Mega

Irina Shayk isn’t toning things down in an eye-popping new campaign for Beyonce‘s Ivy Park and Ivy Park x Adidas! The drop dead gorgeous 36-year-old ex-girlfriend of Bradley Cooper rocked a turquoise blue latex bodysuit in one image for the collection. Her wet-hair look, along with the strappy suit design, high heels, and sexy hoop earrings, made it an exceptionally alluring photo. In another more athletic pic, the statuesque model rocked a neon yellow bikini with a sweeping neon yellow coverup. In that photo, Matrix-style sunglasses and matching high heel pumps completed the striking ensemble for the Ivy Park x Adidas collection.

Irina Shayk in an image for Ivy Park x Adidas. (adidas x IVY PARK/Mega)

Irina’s career has never been less than glamorous, but she’s been on fire since her 2019 split from Oscar winner Bradley, 47. The couple were together for four years and welcomed now 5 year old daughter Lea in March 2017. They have continued to coparent little Lea since their split following Bradley’s massive success with Lady Gaga on A Star is Born.

Irina has been linked to Kanye West, and Bradley dodged rumors that he was romantically involved with Gaga. The former couple were seen looking friendly at the Met Gala in May, with Bradley even smiling and putting his arm around the Russian-born supermodel for a group photo with Nicki Minaj and Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Ricardo Tisci. 

Irina Shayk (adidas x IVY PARK/Mega)

Hopes that the impossibly good-looking couple would reunite haven’t amounted to anything serious though, and a source close the situation told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in December that it’s simply not going to happen. “Bradley and Irina are not getting back together,” the insider told us. “They get together often for their daughter, but that chapter is over and they’ve both moved on romantically. If they’re together it’s as close friends and parents.”

