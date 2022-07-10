Sofia Vergara Celebrates Turning 50 In Strapless Red Bustier: Photos

Sofia Vergara turned 50 on July 10 and celebrated one day earlier with those closest to her. The actress shared two several new photos of her enjoying a lunch outing with her family, including her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, and niece Claudia Vergara, 29, at Los Angeles’ Tower Bar. She wore a stylish red and white patterned dress with a strapless bustier top and red open-toe heels, and had her long hair down as she sat at a table in front her birthday cake.

She also rocked flattering makeup that included red lipstick and accessorized with bracelets. A wine bottle that had “50 & still fabulous” printed on the front also sat on the table and Sofia and Claudia, who wore a pink floral patterned outfit, happily posed with it. Manolo, who wore a pink button-down shirt, also posed in another pic with the pretty ladies.

“Pre bday lunch with my family.🍰🍰🍰🍰,” Sofia captioned one of the posts that included the birthday lunch pics. Her fans were quick to respond with supportive comments and compliments. “Love u, Gorgeous! Never growing older, just being a fine wine. ❤️,” one fan wrote while many others wished her a “Happy Birthday.”

In addition to celebrating her own birthday, Sofia was celebrating her dog Bubbles’ 9th birthday on July 9. She shared a photo of herself wearing the same dress she wore to her birthday luncheon while holding the pooch outside. A light green cake with a number nine candle on top was in front of them. “Today is Bubbles bday!!! Happy 9th bday !!!🎈🎈🎈,” she exclaimed in the caption.

Sofia’s birthday lunch photos come one week after she made headlines for posting a throwback video of herself attempting to stay on top of a floating bull in a pool. She wore a white one-piece bathing suit and hilariously laughed while she fell off the float and into the water. She revealed the clip was taken on a 4th of July holiday, in the caption.