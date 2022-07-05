Sofia Vergara, 49, Slays In Strapless Red Bikini Top For Her 4th Of July At Home

Miss Independent! Sofia Vergara, 49, was simply sizzling as she celebrated the Fourth Of July 2022 at home in new Instagram photos. The Colombian-born beauty looked red hot while rocking a sexy crimson tube top and white pants in honor of the holiday.

It looked like the Modern Family star was making the most of her day at home, where she was joined by son Manolo, 30, and her beloved dog Baguette. Husband Joe Manganiello, 45, appeared to be elsewhere, not seen in any of the photos.

Clearly embracing the spirit of the holiday, Sofia looked patriotic and chic wearing a red tube top with breezy white pants, which were by swimwear brand Vitamin A. The strapless bikini top and low-slung pants worked together perfectly, showing off her flat, tan abs, toned shoulders, and hourglass curves in a mirror selfie. Keeping cool, Sofia accessorized with a 90s-inspired choker before heading outside and popping some sunglasses on.

A closeup also offered fans a look at her glowing skin and full glam. The America’s Got Talent judge had her caramel-streaked hair down long and smooth to frame her face. She leaned in to reveal glossy brown lips, shimmering chocolate eyeshadow, and strong eyebrows.

It was time for some fun, so Sofia went outside to play around in the pool. She smiled while soaking in the sun, then later hopped onto an inflatable pool toy for some more fun.

While the Hot Pursuit actress played, her son Manolo was hard at work in the kitchen. Another photo showed him tending to a tray of hand-baked donuts. Looking like a kitchen pro, he donned a flour-dusted apron as he ferried the confections away. It seemed like a sweet family day, with the next shots showing Manolo cuddling up to Sofia’s pet Chihuahua Bagette.

Back in 2014, Sofia talked about what it took for her to get her US citizenship. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! she admitted, “It took me a lot of time to get my residence even though I was working here for a long time. But it was fun and I got all my questions perfect.”