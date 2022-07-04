Sofia Vergara Rides Floating Bull In Swimsuit In Throwback 4th Of July Video: Watch

Sofia Vergara hilariously tumbled over into a pool after trying to ride an inflatable bull on the 4th of July last year, and shared the memorable moment on Instagram.

July 4, 2022 5:37PM EDT
Sofia Vergara
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Sofia Vergara, 49, gave fans something to laugh about this 4th of July. The actress, who is known for playing many comedic roles, shared a throwback video from last year’s Independence Day, and it showed her hilariously falling into a pool while rocking a white one-piece swimsuit and trying to hop up on an inflatable bull with a tube around it. She had her long hair down and parted in the middle and let out a quick scream before laughing as she tumbled into the water.

“4th oj july summer #tb,” she captioned the clip, which received many responses. “Love you Sofia! Always having a good time,” one fan wrote while another called the video “awesome.” Others wished her a “Happy 4th of July” and one person said the moment made them laugh.

Sofia’s latest post comes two months after she wowed with a photo that showed her with blue hair. The beauty was standing in a bathroom mirror when she posed with the hair color makeover and wore a pink bikini top. “Inspirada 💙💙💙,” she captioned the eye-catching snapshot.

Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara rocks a colorful swimsuit during a previous outing. (SplashNews.com)

When Sofia’s not making headlines with Instagram pics and videos, she’s doing so on screen. The talented star has played numerous characters in various television shows and films, and knows how to pull off just about any different look. One of the most recent roles that had her undergo a major physical transformation was “Cocaine Godmother” Griselda Blanco in the upcoming Netflix limited series, Griselda.

In one image the network released back in Jan., Sofia was wearing a long-sleeve printed top and smoking a cigarette while sitting at a desk. She had curly brown hair and looked confident yet mysterious while portraying the Colombian businesswoman, “who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.” The sneak peek once again proved Sofia puts her all in every character she plays and looks gorgeous while doing it.

