Sofia Vergara Sizzles In A Plunging White Bathing Suit In Throwback Photos From Greece

Sofia Vergara is enjoying a hot girl summer! The Modern Family star, 49, made her Instagram followers stop scrolling when she took to social media on June 2 and shared a series of smoldering photos. Sofia looked stunning as usual as she happily posed in a plunging white swimsuit in the first of many sizzling snaps.

The Colombian beauty shared several images from her recent summer trip in Greece with fans. “#tbt to summer! Greece,” she captioned the post alongside several summer-themed emojis including the sun, a crab, a fish, and a dolphin. Sofia looked stunning as usual in the mesh one-piece which featured cutout sides and a mesh bodice.

Her long golden locks were parted in the middle and fell in loose, beachy waves past her shoulders. The America’s Got Talent judge polished off her laid back look with a few pieces of jewelry and opted for minimal makeup to highlight her natural beauty.

Sofia shared another image which showed off her toned abs in a colorful neon one-piece. She completed the look with an emerald green pleated skirt which hit just below the knee.

Another photograph showed the actress in a long white lace dress as she flashed a huge smile for the camera. She posed amid a picturesque landscape along the mountainside. In one picture, Sofia wore a black swimsuit with a pretty blue and white sarong as she soaked up the sun while enjoying Greece.

Fans flocked to the Emmy Award-nominee’s post to gush over the stunner. “My dear you get more beautiful every day!” one follower responded. “The most beautiful woman in the most beautiful country,” another replied. “Definition of perfection,” one fan commented.

Meanwhile, Sofia is the queen of content and knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. The beauty took to Instagram over the Memorial Day weekend to share even more sizzling snaps of herself rocking the neon bathing suit. She captioned it, “Happy Memorial weekend! Hope everyone stayed safe.”