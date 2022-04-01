Sofia Vergara Looks Unrecognizable With Bright Blue Hair: See Wild Photo

Blue hair, don’t care! Sofia Vergara showed off her new blue locks in a mirror selfie along with a pink bikini.

Sofia Vergara, 49, has shocked the Internet with a drastic hair change! The Modern Family actress showed off her new, electric blue-colored locks in a mirror selfie. She wore a bright pink bikini top along with her hair. Not only did the opposing color help her new hair color pop but it also gave her whole look a fun, cotton candy colors effect. Take a look at her new blue hair below!

Prior to dying her hair blue, the Colombian actress had light brown, caramel-colored locks that she sometimes spruced up with some blonde highlights. We’re not sure if the blue hair is here to stay or not. Maybe it’s even an April Fools Joke! Regardless, Sofia has proved once again that she can pull off any look!

Her blue hair isn’t the only transformation Sofia has undergone recently. She went through a completely different kind of transformation for her upcoming Netflix series titled Griselda. She looked completely different as her light brown hair was tousled in messy curls. She smoked a cigarette and wore a floral print dress in the on-set photos. She definitely looked different than her usual glammed-up self!

Netflix also gave viewers a taste of what they can expect from the series along with the pic from set. “Sofia Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco in a new limited series inspired by the Colombian businesswoman who created one of the most profitable cartels in history, which led to her being known as the ‘Godmother,'” the official Twitter account penned of the upcoming series.

When she’s not showing off one of her new looks, she’s likely spending time with her husband Joe Manganiello. In February, the two were spotted out on the town on a date night. For the special occasion, she rocked a black bustier top along with some orange satin pants and a matching orange blazer. The two were spotted at the celebrity hot spot Craig’s. Sofia and Joe have been married since 2015 and definitely still seemed to be going strong!