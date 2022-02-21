Sofia Vergara Rocks Black Bustier On Date Night With Husband Joe Manganiello — Photos

The ‘Modern Family’ vet set temperatures soaring in her very sexy ensemble during a romantic outing in Hollywood with her hunky husband.

Going strong! Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello know how to keep the fire alive in their romance. The Modern Family alum and her hunky Magic Mike star husband were spotted enjoying a delightful dinner date in West Hollywood on Sunday (Feb. 20). The A-list couple dared to impress in their fashionable wardrobes as they were spotted leaving celeb hotspot Craig’s.

Sofia set temperatures soaring with a black bustier under a bright orange silk jacket. She paired the sophisticated look with matching pants, designer black boots and a luxury handbag. Her trademark chestnut tresses were pinned back allowing a full view of her flawless face, which was highlighted by just a touch of makeup. Joe kept if cool and dapper as he rocked a maroon tee under a grey wool jacket.

The pair have been practically inseparable since marrying in 2015. While they seem to travel together all the time, they also enjoy the quiet of home. Back on their 6th anniversary in June, Sofia shared adorable photos of the pair lounging around their Los Angeles mansion. “6 yrs since u went and found me!!!” Sofia began her sweet caption, adding two sparkly heart emojis. “happy [anniversary] @joemanganiello…U r mine!!!!” she also wrote, alongside a rose and three arrow-in-the-heart emojis.

Joe, meanwhile, gushed about his wife when he revealed he was looking for a partner who was “secure” enough to handle his various risqué roles, such as playing a sexy werewolf in True Blood or a male stripper in Magic Mike. “I love that she knows how to take care of herself, obviously, because I needed to be with somebody confident,” Joe said in an interview with Men’s Health while promoting his film Bottom of the Ninth in 2019 . “It takes a really strong and secure individual to handle the types of projects I’ve done.” He continued, “But when we’re at home, we’re opposites in all the best ways and we’re compatible in all the best ways.”

“My life is great because I really like my wife,” Joe added. “I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f—ing laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It’s the best.”