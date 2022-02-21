See Pics

Sofia Vergara Rocks Black Bustier On Date Night With Husband Joe Manganiello — Photos

Sofia Vergara
BACKGRID
Sofia VergaraVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Vergara and hubby Joe Manganiello are seen making their exit from a romantic dinner date at Craig's in West Hollywood. Sofia stole the show donning a vibrant orange two-piece ensemble. Pictured: Sofia Vergara BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sofia Vergara models bold eyewear from her exclusive namesake collection, Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant. The bold styles include sunglasses, reading glasses and SunReaders - all affordably priced, starting at $30 - to allow women not just to see, but to “See Beautifully”. Foster Grant, the industry’s leading eyewear brand, donates one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for each pair of Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant eyewear sold. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: Foster Grant/Mega. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Sofia Vergara models eyewear from her Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant collection. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: Foster Grant/Mega. Photo credit: Foster Grant/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776357_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Vergara models bold eyewear from her exclusive namesake collection, Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant. The bold styles include sunglasses, reading glasses and SunReaders - all affordably priced, starting at $30 - to allow women not just to see, but to “See Beautifully”. Foster Grant, the industry’s leading eyewear brand, donates one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for each pair of Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant eyewear sold. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: Foster Grant/Mega. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Sofia Vergara models eyewear from her Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant collection. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: Foster Grant/Mega. Photo credit: Foster Grant/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776357_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Modern Family’ vet set temperatures soaring in her very sexy ensemble during a romantic outing in Hollywood with her hunky husband.

Going strong! Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello know how to keep the fire alive in their romance. The Modern Family alum and her hunky Magic Mike star husband were spotted enjoying a delightful dinner date in West Hollywood on Sunday (Feb. 20). The A-list couple dared to impress in their fashionable wardrobes as they were spotted leaving celeb hotspot Craig’s.

Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara stepped out in Hollywood on Feb. 20, 2022. (BACKGRID)

Sofia set temperatures soaring with a black bustier under a bright orange silk jacket. She paired the sophisticated look with matching pants, designer black boots and a luxury handbag. Her trademark chestnut tresses were pinned back allowing a full view of her flawless face, which was highlighted by just a touch of makeup. Joe kept if cool and dapper as he rocked a maroon tee under a grey wool jacket.

The pair have been practically inseparable since marrying in 2015. While they seem to travel together all the time, they also enjoy the quiet of home. Back on their 6th anniversary in June, Sofia shared adorable photos of the pair lounging around their Los Angeles mansion. “6 yrs since u went and found me!!!” Sofia began her sweet caption, adding two sparkly heart emojis. “happy [anniversary] @joemanganiello…U r mine!!!!” she also wrote, alongside a rose and three arrow-in-the-heart emojis.

Related Gallery

Sofia Vergara Then & Now -- Photos

Sofia Vergara Premiere of 'The Sum of All Fears' May 29, 2002 - Los Angeles Sofia Vergara. Paramount Pictures' premiere of 'The Sum of All Fears' held at the Mann Village/Bruin Theatre in Westwood Village. Photo by: Alex Berliner®Berliner Studio/BEImages
Sofia Vergara 'BULLETPROOF MONK' FILM PREMIERE, HOLLYWOOD, AMERICA - 09 APR 2003
Sofia Vergara World Premiere of 'Soul Plane' May 17, 2004 - Westwood, CA. Sofia Vergara (cast). MGM Pictures presents the World Premiere of SOUL PLANE at the Mann Village Theatre. Photo by: Eric Charbonneau®Berliner Studio/BEImages

Joe, meanwhile, gushed about his wife when he revealed he was looking for a partner who was “secure” enough to handle his various risqué roles, such as playing a sexy werewolf in True Blood or a male stripper in Magic Mike. “I love that she knows how to take care of herself, obviously, because I needed to be with somebody confident,” Joe said in an interview with Men’s Health while promoting his film Bottom of the Ninth in 2019 . “It takes a really strong and secure individual to handle the types of projects I’ve done.” He continued, “But when we’re at home, we’re opposites in all the best ways and we’re compatible in all the best ways.”

“My life is great because I really like my wife,” Joe added. “I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f—ing laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It’s the best.”

 