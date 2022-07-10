Camila Cabello Goes For A Dip In A Yellow Tiger Print Bikini: Photos

Camila Cabello, 25, flaunted her incredible figure in a yellow tiger print bikini during her latest beach outing! The singer was photographed walking on the sand and taking a dip in the water in the stylish two-piece on July 8 as she mingled with friends in Coral Gables, FL, not too far from her Miami home. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to her look during some of her moments under the sun.

Camila looked as happy as could be as she flashed smiles throughout the outing. She also accessorized with a necklace and looked confident while walking by cameras that caught her moves. At one point, she was spotted laying out in the sun, giving off the perfect summer vibe.

Camila’s most recent beach outing comes less than a week after she was spotted visiting what appeared to be the same beach with a mystery man. Like her latest beach trip, she took a dip in the ocean with the hunk and wore a black bikini with white trim. He wore blue swim shorts and showed off his toned physique as he walked on the sand as well. They were also joined by other friends and shared laughs as they stayed close and took in the sun’s rays.

Camila’s love life has been one of the main headline-making topics about her lately. In addition to the mystery man, she sparked romance rumors with Austin Kevitch, the CEO of Lox Club, which is a “membership-based dating app for Jews with ridiculously high standards,” per its website. They were seen going on a stroll together on June 15 and seemed to enjoy many laughs while conversing.

Although it’s not clear whether or not Camila has started seriously dating anyone new yet, the beauty has definitely been living it up since becoming single in Nov. 2021. She released her third studio album, Familia, in Apr. and appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live that same month. Whether she’s rocking stages or having thrilling times with friends and potential boyfriends, it seems everyone’s interested in Camila’s awesome life!