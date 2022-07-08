Cardi B & Offset Kiss On Stage At Wireless Festival As He Playfully Grabs Her Behind

Cardi B and Offset surprised fans with some serious PDA at the Wireless Festival in London on July 8! The 29-year-old “WAP” rapper was joined by her husband, 30, who sang his Migos hit “Bad and Boujee” as well as “Drip”. Afterward, the two leaned in for a passionate smooch, which involved Offset grabbing Cardi’s rear end. Cardi wore a skin-tight black mesh bodysuit for her Friday night performance that featured dozens of extra-large sequins and beading hanging from it. A glittery patch covered her chest. Offset, for his part, donned patterned skinny jeans and an orange sweater vest with nothing underneath.

Following the performance, Cardi took to Instagram to shout out her hubby and Meg Thee Stallion for helping make the opening night of the festival a success. “Let me tell y’all something..WIRELESS LONG ASSS STAGE AINT NO JOKE !!! You need lots of stamina.THANK YOU TO MEGA MILLION MEGAN @theestallion & HUBBINGTON @offsetyrn for rocking with me !!” she enthusiastically exclaimed alongside several videos of her set. At the end of the carousel, however, was a clip from Miley Cyrus’ 2014 Bangerz Tour, during which she declared, “I’m back motherf—kers […] They tried to f—king kill me! I’m not going down without a motherf—king fight!” It is not clear why the “Malibu” singer was included in the post.

Cardi B and Offset are not strangers to declaring their love for one another publicly. In February, they debuted matching “9/20/2017” tattoos that commemorated their wedding day. The devoted couple tattooed each other to make the moment even more special. Plus, Cardi documented last Father’s Day on her Instagram Story and showed herself surprising her man with an impressive breakfast spread in bed. The performers share daughter Kulture, 3, and nine-month-old son Wave, who were present for the celebration. Offset also has three kids — Jordan, 12, Kalea, 7, and Kody, 7 — from previous relationships.

Cardi and Offset walked down the aisle on Sept. 20, 2017 after less than a year of dating, although no one knew until June of 2018. Their first public date occurred at the Super Bowl that year in February. In Oct. 2017, Offset proposed to Cardi on stage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia, even though they were already hitched. The pair went on to welcome their first daughter, Kulture, on July 10, 2018, and their baby boy, Wave, on Sept. 4, 2021.

Although they seem to have a dream life and marriage, they’ve experienced quite a troubled past. Cardi and Offset have broken up several times due to Offset’s repeated infidelity. Cardi even filed for divorce in 2020 but they were able to reconcile seemingly for good. “We went through some challenges. You have to learn [about] each other better. I feel like I’ve never been happier,” Cardi told E! News in Nov. 2021 about their revitalized relationship. “I feel like, not even with just with marriage, but our family and unity, the friendship that we have. The ‘I have your back, you have my back.’ It’s never been stronger.”