Sami Sheen, 18, Rocks A Blue Bikini In the Water To Celebrate July 4th: Photos

Sami Sheen looked fabulous when she rocked a blue bikini to celebrate the 4th of July.

July 5, 2022 9:37AM EDT
Charlie Sheen attended the Billie Eilish concert at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles with daughter Sam Sheen. During the security checkpoint Charlie removed a clear container from his pockets containing colored tablets. Charlie's daughter Sam wore a vintage Nirvana t-shirt for the outing. 11 Jul 2019 Pictured: Charlie Sheen shows the security clear container with colored tablets at the Billie Eilish concert. Photo credit: ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA464430_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
©2012 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 Actor Charlie Sheen and his ex wife Denise Richards and their kids arrive for the New York Yankees vs New York Mets in the first inning at Citi Field in Queens, New York, USA, June 23, 2012. JNY (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR95754_5.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller hang out with their kids at Malibu Country mart. Charlie Sheen's ex wives spent Sunday afternoon playing and shopping in Malibu. Denise and her daughters Sam J. Sheen, Lola Rose Sheen and Eloise Joni Richards played with Brooke and her twin boys Bob and Max. Pictured: Denise Richards,Brooke Mueller,Denise Richards Brooke Mueller Ref: SPL434391 090912 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Sami Sheen is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 18-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards posted a slideshow of photos wearing a blue string bikini while taking a swim in the ocean.

Sami showed off her toned figure in the blue ribbed two-piece which featured a triangle string bikini top and matching low-rise bottoms that were super cheeky. She posted a bunch of photos from the front and back and she had her platinum blonde hair down and pin-straight.

Half of her hair was pulled back in a big red bow while a smokey eye and a bold red lip completed her sexy look. Sami posted the photo with the caption, “happy 4th. link in bio,” and the link leads to her Onlyfans page.

Sami has been posting a slew of sexy bikini pictures lately and aside from this blue one, she rocked a black string bikini while swimming in the pool. The low-cut top revealed ample cleavage and she captioned the photo, “click the link in my bio if u wanna see more.”

When Sami isn’t dressed down in bikinis, she is usually dressed to the nines in some fancy outfit and that’s what she did for her recent prom. Sami rocked a skintight black gown with a deep V-neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and spaghetti straps.

Sami styled her fitted black gown with a gorgeous updo that had her platinum blonde hair in a loose bun with a few pieces of hair left out in front of her face. She added voluminous lashes and a bright red lip, completing her gorgeous prom night look.

