Sami Sheen, 18, Rocks A Blue Bikini In the Water To Celebrate July 4th: Photos

Sami Sheen is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 18-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards posted a slideshow of photos wearing a blue string bikini while taking a swim in the ocean.

Sami showed off her toned figure in the blue ribbed two-piece which featured a triangle string bikini top and matching low-rise bottoms that were super cheeky. She posted a bunch of photos from the front and back and she had her platinum blonde hair down and pin-straight.

Half of her hair was pulled back in a big red bow while a smokey eye and a bold red lip completed her sexy look. Sami posted the photo with the caption, “happy 4th. link in bio,” and the link leads to her Onlyfans page.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"<P><B>Ref: SPL1336080 180816 </B><BR />Picture by: Splash News<BR /></P><P><B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR />Los Angeles:310-821-2666<BR />New York:212-619-2666<BR />London:870-934-2666<BR />photodesk@splashnews.com<BR /></P> Formentera, SPAIN - Singer Alicia Keys looks vibrant in yellow as she enjoys a beach day with family during her summer holiday exploring Formentera, Spain. Pictured: Alicia Keys BACKGRID USA 2 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Sami has been posting a slew of sexy bikini pictures lately and aside from this blue one, she rocked a black string bikini while swimming in the pool. The low-cut top revealed ample cleavage and she captioned the photo, “click the link in my bio if u wanna see more.”

When Sami isn’t dressed down in bikinis, she is usually dressed to the nines in some fancy outfit and that’s what she did for her recent prom. Sami rocked a skintight black gown with a deep V-neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and spaghetti straps.

Sami styled her fitted black gown with a gorgeous updo that had her platinum blonde hair in a loose bun with a few pieces of hair left out in front of her face. She added voluminous lashes and a bright red lip, completing her gorgeous prom night look.