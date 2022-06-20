Sami Sheen, 18, Poses In Sexy White Lingerie For Hot New OnlyFans Photo

Sami Sheen looked gorgeous as she donned the white lace lingerie top under a matching shirt, in a sneak peek photo from her new OnlyFans content.

June 20, 2022 6:51PM EDT
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Sami Sheen, 18, is giving her Instagram followers a glimpse of the latest content on her new OnlyFans account. The daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen took to her story to share a selfie that showed her in a white lingerie top under a white open button-down top as she rocked bright red lipstick. Her long blonde hair was down, she accessorized with silver hoop earrings, and she gave the camera a slight smile as she looked into it with her gorgeous blue eyes.

“click the link ;) just posted on OF,” she captioned the snapshot, along with a link to her OnlyFans account. According to the link to the exclusive content site, a subscription to access Sami’s posts is $19.99 a month. “new content 3 times a week,” her profile on the site reads while she also promises her “messages are open” for subscribers and encourages them to “come talk to me!!”

Sami’s latest lingerie pic comes after she made headlines for creating the controversial OnlyFans account. Although Charlie was initially against his daughter being on the site, which allows users to post provocative videos and pics, he recently admitted he changed his outlook about it all, and it’s all thanks to Sami’s mom, his ex-wife, Denise. “Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” the actor told Us Weekly on June 18 via his publicist, Jeff Ballard. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

Sami first announced she joined OnlyFans on June 12 via a sexy bikini photo on Instagram. “click the link in my bio if u wanna see more,” she captioned the pool pic. When Charlie initially made a statement about the new journey Sami decided to go on, he said he did not “condone” it. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof,” he told Us Weekly in the statement on June 13. “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Denise’s rep made another statement that seemed to contrast with Charlie’s thoughts. he concluded. “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in,” the rep told HollywoodLife. “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

