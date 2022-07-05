Katharine McPhee Rocks Workout Crop Top & Leggings On Boat Trip Through Capri: Photos

Katharine McPhee, 38, spent the start of the week taking in some gorgeous sights! The singer was photographed having fun on a boat and on land with her husband David Foster, 72, in Capri, Italy on July 5. She wore a black crop bikini-style top and matching leggings as her hair was pulled back during the outing.

She also added sunglasses to her look as David looked casually cool in a white t-shirt and sunglasses. The lovebirds looked as relaxed as could be as they looked out at the water and spent some time with friends at one point. Katharine took to Instagram to share some pics of herself all dressed up in a yellow Prada outfit as she smiled and posed with two ladies. She also captured her yellow slip-on small heeled shoes.

Just a few weeks before her trip to Capri, Katharine made headlines for sharing the first full face public pic of her and David’s new son Rennie, who was born in Feb. The snapshot showed her and her newborn son posing with the proud husband and dad and was posted as a tribute for Father’s Day. The post also included other pics of David solo and with other important people in his life.

Katharine McPhee, 38 and her Canadian musician husband, 72-year-old David Foster spotted on their Italian family holiday in Capri. The couple who met on the set of "American Idol" back in 2006 and got married in June 2019 look happy and relaxed with their adorable baby as the pair took to the waters to enjoy the sights in serene surroundings out on their boat.

Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy,” she wrote in the caption. “I love our little family. I love our big family. You have NEVER complained over how your life is slightly different now. Well… you only complain that you can’t stay up late watching TV in bed but how can I blame you -that’s your favorite thing. You’ve only made bringing Rennie into the world an absolute joy for me. To many more adventures baby! 🎊I love you to the moon and back.”

Katharine and David have been married since 2019 and Rennie is their first child together, but David also shares several children with previous partners. They include Erin, 39, Sara, 41, Amy, 48, Jordan, 35, and Allison, 51.