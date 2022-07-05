Emma Watson Rocks Comically Oversized Jacket & Skinny Jeans At Paris Fashion Week

Emma Watson attended the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5, when she rocked quite the unusual outfit. The 32-year-old rocked a majorly oversized cropped black jacket with huge, poofy shoulders. Under the large jacket, she wore a button-down shirt and styled it with skinny jeans.

Emma’s crisp white collared shirt poked out underneath her jacket and she tied it around her waist, letting the ties hang down underneath. She paired the top with dark gray skinny jeans and chunky black leather boots.

As for her glam, Emma had her dark brown highlighted hair down and parted to the side in loose beach waves. A subtle smokey eye and a dark brown lip completed her look.

View Related Gallery Stars In Oversized Shirts & Thigh-High Boots: Photos Of Larsa Pippen & More Larsa Pippen Larsa Pippen out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jan 2020

Emma rarely makes public appearances like this one, so we were pleasantly surprised when we got to see her all dressed up. Just a few weeks ago, Emma was vacationing in Spain when she rocked a slew of pretty looks. One of our favorites was her outfit while horseback riding in Ibiza.

Emma wore a plunging, burnt orange V-neck lace bralette with a pair of high-waisted cropped leggings. Emma’s charcoal leggings were skintight and showed off her tiny waist and she accessorized with round black sunglasses, black leather boots, and a helmet.

Aside from this look, she showed off her toned legs in a pair of loose, high-waisted tan Isabel Marant Kaloscoe Cargo Shorts. Tucked into her shorts, she wore a long-sleeve flowy white Isabel Marant Etoile Treya Tasseled Embroidered Cotton-Jacquard Blouse and accessorized with an Isabel Marant Merine Quilted Leather Bag and Isabel Marant Bobby Wedge Sneakers.