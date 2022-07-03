Justin Bieber’s Grandma Kathy Involved In Near-Deadly Car Crash With His Cousin Brandan, 17

Justin Bieber's 17-year-old cousin Brandan was driving with their grandmother Kathy in the passenger seat when the explosive crash happened in Stratford, Ontario on July 2.

July 3, 2022
Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge, ruled that two former neighbors of the pop singer must undergo a mental examination if they want to try to prove the singer caused them severe emotional distress by his behavior when he lived next door to them Justin Bieber-Copyright Suit, Los Angeles, USA - 3 Aug 2016
Stanton, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber leaves with his bodyguard and two pillows, after a 2-hour visit to a hyperbaric medical facility this afternoon. Justin is battling against facial paralysis brought by Ramsay Hunt syndrome. In an Instagram video, Justin opened up about his condition, saying the syndrome had caused facial paralysis. "Hey, everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on. As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said in the clip. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is often used to speed up healing of carbon monoxide poisoning, gangrene, stubborn wounds, and infections and commonly used to treat scuba and deep-sea divers affected by the rapid change in pressure around them. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber wears a stylish hat to a solo dinner at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber‘s grandmother Kathy Bieber was involved in a near-fatal car accident. Kathy was in the passenger seat of her vintage red Mustang as her 17-year-old grandson Brandan, who is Justin’s younger cousin, drove in Stratford, Ontario on Saturday, July 2. Photos of firefighters spraying the smoking car emerged via the community Facebook group Stratford Cruises on the same day, where Brandan himself identified that the car belonged to Kathy and confirmed he was driving. The teen also revealed he had to “pull his grandmother” out of the car and it could “have been very bad” had he not acted quickly after the accident.

Justin Bieber’s cousin Brandan confirms he was the driver of the car while his grandmother Kathy was in the passenger seat. (Facebook/Stratford Cruises)

The initial message from a user read, “This is devastating news and happened in Stratford! I sincerely hope there was no foul play involved…Can someone identify the owner, is he/she in our group?” Brandan, who lives in Mitchell, ON — about 25 minutes from Justin’s hometown of Stratford — responded within the hour.

Justin Bieber’s cousin details the accident via the Facebook group. (Facebook/Stratford Cruises)

“I was the one driving when this happened, my grandmother Kathy Bieber was the owner of it [sic] in passenger,” the high school student replied.

Per other messages, the car is seemingly known in the area with one person writing they “drove past” the bright red car on a daily basis and “always admired it.” Brandan also explained to another member of the group exactly what happened when the crash occurred.

“We were at a dead stop as a car was turning left a couple cars in front of us,” Justin’s Canadian cousin wrote via Facebook comments. “Then a distracted driver rear ended us they say she had to be doing 70. Wasn’t good had to pull my grandmother out of car…could have been very bad if we were in there for even another 5 seconds as the doors were binded shut,” he added.

Justin Bieber at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Notably, Kathy is married to Justin’s paternal grandfather George Bieber (the father of his dad, Jeremy Bieber) — making her Justin’s step-grandmother. George passed away suddenly at the age of 69 on February 26, 2021.  The “Peaches” singer has also posted photos of his grandmother Diane Dale, who was formerly married to George, and her husband Bruce, over the years. Brandan is Justin’s first cousin, as his father Steve Bieber is Jeremy’s brother.

