Justin Bieber’s Grandma Kathy Involved In Near-Deadly Car Crash With His Cousin Brandan, 17

Justin Bieber‘s grandmother Kathy Bieber was involved in a near-fatal car accident. Kathy was in the passenger seat of her vintage red Mustang as her 17-year-old grandson Brandan, who is Justin’s younger cousin, drove in Stratford, Ontario on Saturday, July 2. Photos of firefighters spraying the smoking car emerged via the community Facebook group Stratford Cruises on the same day, where Brandan himself identified that the car belonged to Kathy and confirmed he was driving. The teen also revealed he had to “pull his grandmother” out of the car and it could “have been very bad” had he not acted quickly after the accident.

The initial message from a user read, “This is devastating news and happened in Stratford! I sincerely hope there was no foul play involved…Can someone identify the owner, is he/she in our group?” Brandan, who lives in Mitchell, ON — about 25 minutes from Justin’s hometown of Stratford — responded within the hour.

“I was the one driving when this happened, my grandmother Kathy Bieber was the owner of it [sic] in passenger,” the high school student replied.

Ryan and Brandan Bieber are Steve's kids.

Steve is Jeremy's brother.

He is married with Tammy pic.twitter.com/IQISrWasVQ — vanesa (@vanesaveraes) April 16, 2015

Per other messages, the car is seemingly known in the area with one person writing they “drove past” the bright red car on a daily basis and “always admired it.” Brandan also explained to another member of the group exactly what happened when the crash occurred.

“We were at a dead stop as a car was turning left a couple cars in front of us,” Justin’s Canadian cousin wrote via Facebook comments. “Then a distracted driver rear ended us they say she had to be doing 70. Wasn’t good had to pull my grandmother out of car…could have been very bad if we were in there for even another 5 seconds as the doors were binded shut,” he added.

Notably, Kathy is married to Justin’s paternal grandfather George Bieber (the father of his dad, Jeremy Bieber) — making her Justin’s step-grandmother. George passed away suddenly at the age of 69 on February 26, 2021. The “Peaches” singer has also posted photos of his grandmother Diane Dale, who was formerly married to George, and her husband Bruce, over the years. Brandan is Justin’s first cousin, as his father Steve Bieber is Jeremy’s brother.