Hailey Bieber Straddles Husband Justin As She Says To ‘Kiss A Canadian’ On Canada Day: Photo

Hailey Bieber posted a flirty Canada Day post on July 1, acknowledging husband Justin's Ontario roots!

July 2, 2022 11:59AM EDT
Hailey Bieber is proud to be married to a Canadian! The model, 25, straddled husband Justin Bieber, 28, in a sexy new post via her Instagram story on July 1. She wore a white cropped tank top, straight leg jeans and sneakers as she sat on top of a shirtless Justin, who opted to rock just a sporty pair of shorts. “Happy Canada Day! Kiss a Canadian if you what’s good 4 you,” she quipped in red, including a Canadian flag and heart eye emoji.

Justin was born in the town of Stratford, Ontario, where he was raised by single mom Pattie Mallette (his dad Jeremy Bieber is also from Stratford). The town, which is about two hours out of Toronto, is known for its musical roots and hosts the annual Stratford Summer Music festival. As a young kid, Justin got his start singing in his hometown in a public square.

While Hailey and Justin mainly live in in Los Angeles, the singer has maintained a residence in Canada on Puslinch Lake near Cambridge, Ontario — about a 90 minute drive from downtown Toronto. The 9,000 sq. foot home is on a property of 101 acres and includes its own equestrian facility for horses. Fans got a close look at the bright and airy home during the initial COVID-19 quarantine when the couple documented their daily lives for digital series The Biebers on Watch where the two showed their favorite recipes to cook, skincare routines and more.

“We have a house [in Canada]. In LA it’s always kind of chaos and every time we try to go somewhere it’s not easy In Canada we have a really private place a big property,” Hailey said of the home to Vogue Australia in 2019. “Justin’s from there so I feel like he feels more comfortable.We have a bunch of four-wheelers and it’s quiet and we just hang out.“

Justin’s family is also close by: his dad Jeremy and wife Chelsey Bieber live in the area with their daughter Bay, 3, and her daughter Allie, 15. Jeremy also has two other children from his previous marriage to Erin Wagner: Justin’s little brother Jaxon, 12, and sister Jazmyn, 14. The “Baby” singer is often seen spending plenty of quality time with his younger siblings when home in Canada.

Notably, Canada Day marks the anniversary of July 1, 1867, when the British North America Act was repatriated from the British to the Canadian Parliament — making Canada a fully independent country.

