Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Smiles In Pink Dress For High Tea With Dad

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian‘s daughter Olympia, 4, showed off her cuteness, in her dad’s latest social media photo. The 39-year-old Reddit co-founder took to his Instagram and Twitter to share an adorable photo of him and the tot sitting down and enjoying some “afternoon tea” in London, England. She was at a table and smiled at the camera while wearing a pink dress as Alexis bent down next to her and read a menu that had “Bridgerton” printed on the back of it.

Afternoon tea with Lady @OlympiaOhanian – thx for the recommendations y'all. Got us in to the Bridgerton tea at The Lanesborough ☕️ pic.twitter.com/WuUgooKFmt — AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) July 1, 2022

“Afternoon tea with Lady @OlympiaOhanian– thx for the recommendations y’all. Got us in to the Bridgerton tea at The Lanesborough,” he wrote in the caption for the cute pic. Once he posted it, his followers couldn’t help but compliment the father and daughter moment. “Lady @OlympiaOhanian‘s smile says it all how much she is enjoying this tea time , she is adorable,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “I’m loving this daddy daughter tea time.”

Alexis and Olympia’s latest outing comes after they traveled to London to support Serena’s competition at Wimbledon. The tennis legend was eliminated from the tournament in a first-round match against France’s Harmony Tan, but later took to Instagram to reveal how much fun she had competing after a one-year break. “That was insane and intense. Not the result I came for, but my goodness I enjoyed that. I hope you did as well. Onward and up. ☺️☺️,” she wrote in the caption alongside a pic of her on the court.

View Related Gallery Alexis Ohanian & Serena Williams -- Photos Of The Couple EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, husband Alexis and daughter take a Sunday stroll before the start of the US Open ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 25 Aug 2019 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Photo credit: KAT / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA488490_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Olympia Williams 'King Richard' Red Carpet Premiere Screening, Arrivals, AFI Fest, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Nov 2021

When Serena isn’t getting the spotlight for her impressive moments, Olympia is. The little gal performed in her first dance recital in May and her proud parents didn’t hesitate to show off a sweet pic of the three of them beaming with flowers after the show. Olympia was rocking her light pink tutu and looked as confident as could be.

“First ballet recital for @olympiaohanian in the books 🙌 proud of you, Junior! (The ring pop was not part of the performance),” Alexis wrote in the caption for the pic, referring to his only child holding the candy jewelry over her finger. Like all of his photos with Olympia, it received a large number of supportive comments.