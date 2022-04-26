Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia, 4, Twin In Matching Dresses & PJs In Adorable Video

“Time to turn in, and turn up with my bestie,” Serena Williams captioned the Instagram video she posted on Apr. 25. In the clip, set to Pharrell Williams’ “Just A Cloud Away,” Serena, 40, twinned with her daughter, Olympia Ohanian. At first, the tennis icon and her 4-year-old child wore matching black outfits – tight turtleneck tops with puffy skirts and black shoes. But, when both Serena and Olympia each stepped onto a beige slipper, their outfits transformed into matching pajamas.

Like a black cloud giving away to a lovely rainy day indoors, Serena and Olympia’s looks turned from chic into cozy, and they began to have fun! The two danced together. Olympia jumped up on her mother’s back. They just seemed to goof around and have some quality time as mother and daughter. “Adorable! Mommy and me time is the best!” wrote one fan after watching the clip. “Adorable! Mommy and me time is the best!” added another.

Serena would agree. She’s not afraid to share photos of her twinning with her baby girl. “Hey @olympiaohanian, remember that time when we were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd,” she captioned an Apr. 4 post of her and Olympia wearing matching Balmain dresses. Serena’s little girl is on her way to being one of the biggest fashionistas in the world – and she’s not even five-years-old, yet.

View Related Gallery Alexis Ohanian & Serena Williams -- Photos Of The Couple EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, husband Alexis and daughter take a Sunday stroll before the start of the US Open ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 25 Aug 2019 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Photo credit: KAT / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA488490_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Olympia Williams 'King Richard' Red Carpet Premiere Screening, Arrivals, AFI Fest, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Nov 2021

In April, Serena also shared a harrowing tale about how giving birth to Olympia nearly cost the tennis G.O.A.T. her life. After undergoing a C-section, Serena tore her stitches from coughing too hard. “Little did I realize that this would be the first of many surgeries,” Serena wrote in Elle’s adaption of Williams’ essay in Arrival Stories: Women Share Their Experiences of Becoming Mothers. “I wasn’t coughing for nothing; I was coughing because I had an embolism, a clot in one of my arteries.”

Despite her past experiences with clotting, no one would listen to Serena. She argued that she needed a cat scan of one of her lungs. After arguing with the nurse, Serena finally got a doctor to listen to her and prescribe the procedure. “Lo and behold, I had a blot clot in my lungs, and they needed to insert a filter into my veins to break up the clot before it reached my heart,” wrote Serena. Had the clot reached her heart, Serena would have likely died.