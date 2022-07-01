Hailey Bieber Rocks Crop Top & Tight Short Shorts After Pilates Class In LA: Photos

Hailey Bieber got her fitness on in Los Angeles on Friday in an adorable ensemble of black biker shorts and an oversized black Adidas tee she had tucked into the bottom of her sports bra, giving a glimpse of her toned abs. The model, 25, looked sleek and stylish with her brunette hair pulled up into a clean bun and accessorized with aviator sunglasses and yellow dangling earrings. She was leaving a Pilates class with a green drink in hand when she was photographed and hugged a friend before they went their separate ways.

The outing came just days after Hailey was spotted riding in a golf cart with husband Justin Bieber, 28, after hopping off a private jet that brought the pair back to Los Angeles from the Bahamas. The photos served as the first time the “Ghost” singer was seen out in public after he indefinitely postponed his June and early July Justice World Tour dates after receiving a concerning Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis. He said he got Ramsay Hunt, which paralyzed the nerves on the right side of his face, after dealing with an ear infection in his right ear. He apologized for letting his fans down and assured them he was receiving the best medical care possible to get his face working properly.

Hailey immediately showed support for her husband after he revealed his diagnosis by reposting his announcement video to her Instagram Story. “I love u baby,” she wrote with the video.

Furthermore, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Hailey was acting as Justin’s “biggest cheerleader” as he tried to heal his nerves. “Hailey is completely determined to support Justin in any way she can. She sees how much he’s going through and she wishes there was more she could do to help,” the insider added.

The source also said Justin was there for Hailey when she faced a health issue in March. “Justin was such an amazing husband and a huge support system for Hailey when she was going through her own health scare a few months ago. He never left her side and she wants to reciprocate and be there for anything Justin needs,” they noted.

Hailey was rushed to the hospital in March after she felt an unnatural sensation in her right arm, part of her face began to droop, and she had trouble speaking. She was told she suffered a very small stroke and was then diagnosed with patent foramen ovale, which meant she has a small hole in her heart. Luckily, she was able to get the care she needed to fix the issue. “The biggest thing I feel is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to move on from this really scary situation and just live my life,” she shared in a YouTube video addressing the situation.