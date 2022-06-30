Noah Schnapp In Tears Over ‘Stranger Things’ Finale As Fans Worry For Will: Photo

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 will be released on Netflix on July 1, and star Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, is already emotional. Noah, 17, shared an image of himself crying on his Instagram Story on June 30, one day before the release, and wrote, “Happy stranger things finale.” By the look of it, the finale did not seem too happy — and fans are worried.

“Ok somebody tell me why Noah schnapp is crying on his story saying “happy stranger things finale” IS WILL DYING ?!?!” one concerned fan wrote on Twitter shortly after the image was posted. “bro why’d noah schnapp post a pic of him crying abt the finale :/ if will dies- i stg” another fan who theorized the Upside Down may finally get Will for good tweeted. “Why is @noah_schnapp crying on his insta?!!! I’m sooo nervous for #StrangerThings4 vol 2,” a third concerned fan wrote.

Noah previously told The Wrap that he firmly believes one of the teenage main characters will eventually be killed during the series. “Well, one of us will die,” he told the publication after Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, said the cast is “afraid” one of them will die. Noah then doubled down on his theory, saying, “100 percent. And more. They need to kill off some people. It’s so big.”

The first part of Stranger Things‘ fourth season dropped on May 27, and Noah expressed his gratitude for the journey of the long-awaited season. “Thanks to the best cast and crew for pouring their lives into this show and creating a masterpiece,” he wrote alongside a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from production. The season ended with Nancy being cursed by Vecna, and her friends going down to the Upside Down to save her. Of course, that’s just one part of the multi-faceted storyline: Eleven is still trying to figure out how to defeat the powerful monster, while her adoptive father, Hopper, is still trapped in Russia.

Stranger Things has been renewed for a fifth and final season, although there may be more to come in the Stranger Things universe. “We have some ideas,” Matt Duffer, who co-created Stranger Things with his brother Ross, revealed to SFX in April. “In terms of if we were to do any sort of spinoff, or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always, ‘Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?’” He continued, “I want to feel the pull of ‘God I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.’ So that’s why we’re being careful about what that is and whether we move forward with it or not.”