‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Vol. 2 Teaser Trailer: Nancy Escapes Vecna’s Grasp For Now

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the conclusion of Stranger Things 4. Volume 2 of the hit show’s latest season will be released on July 1, and it looks absolutely nuts based on the new footage. Nancy, who was last seen being cursed by Vecna, is still alive and kicking in the teaser. She’s joined by Steve and Robin, who returns to the Upside Down, to fight Vecna.

you can't stop this now. the story continues july 1st with Stranger Things 4 vol. 2. pic.twitter.com/YfXYuViRfR — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) June 9, 2022

Dustin also appears to make his way to the Upside Down, and it looks like Eddie joins him. However, Vecna still has big plans for Eleven and the gang. “It is over, Eleven. You have freed me. You can’t stop this now,” Vecna says in the trailer. Hopper also gets a glimpse at a tank full of very dangerous monsters, including some demogorgons, while still in Russia.

The end of Volume 1 featured the big reveal that Vecna is actually Henry Creel, a.k.a. One. While just a child, Eleven banished One to the Upside Down where he became Vecna. Vecna has been wreaking havoc on Hawkins, killing teens who’ve experienced deep trauma.

View Related Gallery 'Stranger Things' Then & Now: See How Millie Bobby Brown & More Have Grown Up Since Season 1 Stranger Things

Max almost lost her life, but she was saved by Kate Bush’s music. Max’s favorite song opened up a portal back to the real world so she could escape.

Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4 debuted on the streaming service on May 27. It featured 7 episodes, while Volume 2 is comprised of only 2 episodes, but they both have EXTREMELY long run times. The eighth episode, titled “Chapter Eight: Papa,” is one hour and 25 minutes long. The finale, titled “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback,” will run for two hours and 30 minutes. Insane!

Stranger Things has already been renewed for a fifth and final season. However, it’s unclear which cast members will survive the season 4 conclusion and make it to season 5. “We’re all afraid of one of us dying,” Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, previously told The Wrap. Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, responded, “Well, one of us will die.” The reporter asked if Noah really thought Stranger Things would kill off one of the kids. “Yeah, 100 percent. And more. They need to kill off some people. It’s so big.”