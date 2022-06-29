Khloe Kardashian Wears Sheer Nude Catsuit Covered In Tattoo Prints: Photos

Khloe Kardashian is sizzling in a sheer nude bodysuit for Kim Kardashian‘s new SKKN skincare line. The Good American founder, 38, posed in a sultry series of photos shared on her Instagram page on June 29 (seen here) and looked confident and sexy as she lounged on a marble chase. The bodysuit, which matched the color of her skin, was covered in various black-outlined designs that looked like tattoos, such as a cross, a bird spreading its wings, and roses. She accessorized the skin-tight look with a large pair of gold hoop earrings and clear heels. Khloe’s hair was tied back into a sleek bun and she wore natural-looking makeup. “SKKN anyone?” she captioned the post.

Kim, 41, officially released her line of nine products on June 21 after announcing its creation 20 days prior. On June 14, she stripped down to a bare face to promote her line and allowed her trusted esthetician to pamper her with a facial using her products, which include toner, face scrub, various serums, and more. On launch day, the mother of four gushed about what her new line means to her. “I’m so proud of this line of products — not only are they efficacious, clean, backed in science, and formulated for all types of skin, but they bring a spa-like experience right to your home,” she wrote in a note to Instagram alongside a photo of her sleek-looking products. “From sought-after ingredients and clinically-proven formulas, to compostable kraft bags and refills made from recycled materials, this skincare collection means so much to me. I can’t wait for you to get your hands on these products.”

Khloe shouted out her sister’s line earlier in the day on Wednesday before sharing the sexy bodysuit photos. “SKKN!!!! Kimberly I am constantly in awe of you! Congratulations on the launch of @skkn. You deserve the world,” she enthusiastically wrote underneath a carousel of pictures of her, Kim, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Ming Lee Simmons posing for the brand.

Prior to the SKKN shoutout, Khloe posted a steamy Boomerang of herself posing in a teeny pink bikini by Good American. “I have no idea how long ago I took these but I love this @goodamerican pink bikini!!!” she noted.

It looks like Khloe is comfortable both promoting SKKN and her own skin, as she should be!