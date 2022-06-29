Kanye West’s Ex Chaney Jones Plays Football With Diddy’s Sons In A Bikini: Watch

Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Chaney Jones gave lookalike Kim Kardashian a run for her money, literally, when she was seen playing football in a tiny string bikini on TikTok! The social media influencer, 24, posted the video to her account on Tuesday, June 28. In it, she’s seen in a colorful two-piece bikini running across a lawn, surrounded by palm trees, and catching a football flawlessly. In the process, she knocked down another player wearing a similar yellow bikini. Her run to the endzone was particularly revealing as the swimsuit was a thong. Chaney set the video to the viral TikTok Hip Hop track “Oh no oh no oh no no no.”

In another video clip posted the same day to Chaney’s account, legendary rapper Diddy‘s sons Justin Combs, 28, and Christian Combs, 22, are seen playing full contact football with the model. Some of Chaney’s nearly 60k TikTok followers took the comments section to share their thoughts on the playful afternoon football match. Both video clips were full of sunshine and laughter.

Many commented on her relationship with Ye — the short-lived duo broke up earlier this month after only four months of dating. “Kanye got a woman who knows how to play,” commented one follower, while another wrote, “imagine Ye being your boyfriend so iconic,” alongside laughing and shocked emojis.

“He definitely got a type,” one follower commented, noting the unavoidable physical resemblance to reality icon and SKIMS founder Kim. “I woulda been like ‘kim who?'” reacted another fan. “How do I get to have experiences like this,” joked another TikTok user.

Chaney and Kanye’s brief but very public fling raised a lot of eyebrows, especially given Chaney’s twin-like resemblance to Kanye’s famous ex-wife and mother of his children. The rapper, 45, reportedly gifted her with an exceptionally rare metallic Birkin bag worth a cool $275k in April. In May, they took a romantic trip to Japan together.

“When it comes to their relationship, Kanye isn’t trying to put too much pressure on this and just taking things as they come,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last month. “But at the same time, he thinks Chaney is an amazing woman with a huge heart,” they shared. “She’s made him feel understood at times when others questioned his motives. Chaney makes him laugh and she’s been a really positive light in his life. This trip has definitely brought them closer and Kanye has enjoyed every moment of his time with her.”

Still, it wasn’t quite enough to keep them together, and news of their breakup hit on June 7.