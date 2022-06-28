‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ New Trailer: Dr. Sandra Lee Warns A Patient About His ‘Life-Threatening’ Case

The new season of Dr. Pimple Popper premieres July 13 at 9 p.m. on TLC. Dr. Sandra Lee has seen many shocking cases over the years, and the cases she’ll take on in this EXCLUSIVE Dr. Pimple Popper are some of the most stunning ones she’s ever seen. One woman admits that her lipoma “leaks and it smells like trash.”

Another guy claims that he looks like a “freak.” For one woman, her medication situation is bit odd, to say the least. “If I eat onions, it will smell like onions,” she says.

One patient has a lipoma that looks like a tail. “I feel like a monster. I have a tail,” he says. For many of Dr. Lee’s patients, their conditions have prevented them from living the lives they want. “I haven’t been happy in a long time,” one man says.

There are plenty of tears in the new season. A woman admits that she’s been bullied, with people calling her names like Freddy Krueger. Dr. Lee is determined to do all she can to help these people.

“I am blind and I have at least 20 to 30 different lipomas,” a male patient says. Later, it appears Dr. Lee tells the patient, “This is life-threatening.” At one point, Dr. Lee takes a look at another patient’s condition and admits she’s never “seen anything like” this particular case.

There will be plenty of OMG moments in the new season. Dr. Lee will be removing lipomas of all sizes, with Dr. Lee commenting that the contents inside the lipomas look like everything from “lotion” to “porridge.”

The official synopsis for the new season reads: “This season, Dr. Pimple Popper goes where no pops have gone before–into the unknown. Dr. Lee has no fear as she jumps in scalpel-first to tackle head-covering inflamed lumps, stubborn lifelong rashes covering the patient’s entire body, and even a set of huge turtle-shell-textured masses that just MIGHT be the world’s largest-ever genital warts — or something worse. From thousands of extreme, arm-covering xanthomas, to fuzzy-jelly-feeling mystery back bumps, Dr. Lee jumps at every new challenge with a smile and a love for her patients and their skin. For those who have lost all hope for any chance at a normal life — Dr. Pimple Popper is here.”