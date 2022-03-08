‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Preview: Dr. Lee Checks Out A Huge Mass Hanging From A Pastor’s Leg

Dr. Lee meets with an assistant pastor, who has a large lipoma hanging from his leg, in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 9 episode of ‘Dr. Pimple Popper.’

An assistant pastor named Jeremy comes to meet with Dr. Sandra Lee in hopes that she can help him with his lipoma situation in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the all-new Dr. Pimple Popper. The pastor explains that he has a mass on the back of his leg that’s right below his left buttock.

He reveals that over the last 3 years the mass has “tripled in size.” At this point, he can’t sit straight because of the mass, so it causes his hips and back to hurt.

Dr. Lee wants to make sure Jeremy can “maintain his modesty” but show her what’s going on. She has to be able to take a look at the lipoma before she can tell if it’s something she can remove.

When Dr. Lee looks at the mass, she notes that it has to be heavy. “And it hurts,” Jeremy says. Dr. Lee tells Jeremy that this mass is a lipoma that is pedunculated. “I’ve seen a bump similar to this before in this kind of area. What is it with men that they like to grow bumps to this large size in this area?” Dr. Lee wonders.

Dr. Lee admits that she’s “always” concerned about bleeding in the area and making sure she can close this without it opening up later. “These are all the things that I’m going to think about if we proceed,” she says.

The new episodes of Dr. Pimple Popper feature unique cases, including a condition Dr. Lee has never seen before called "puffy head cylindroma" — a man with a cyst so large, it now covers his eye almost entirely — and a woman whose eczema has caused her OCD and agoraphobia. In addition, Dr. Betty Song joins the practice to assist Dr. Lee and together they are ready to solve some difficult and sometimes extreme cases that other doctors might shy away from. However, in the process, they will change another lucky group of patients' lives forever. Dr. Pimple Popper airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.