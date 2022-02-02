‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ New Season Trailer: Dr. Lee Is One Patient’s ‘Last Hope’

‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ is back! The brand-new season premieres on February 16, and HollywoodLife is debuting the show’s EXCLUSIVE trailer.

Dr. Sandra Lee has her hands full in the new season of Dr. Pimple Popper, which returns February 16 on TLC. She will face some of her most interesting cases yet. These cases are both jaw-dropping and heartbreaking.

One man has “hundreds of lipomas” all over his body, while another man calls himself a “freak of nature.” Other patients have dermatological conditions that look like “raw meat” and “smell.”

“I haven’t seen this to this degree,” Dr. Lee says in the trailer. She speaks with the patients one-on-one about their situations. “There is absolute fear that it’s life-threatening,” one man tells Dr. Lee.

These conditions have had a profound impact on the patients. “I don’t go out much,” one woman says. “I’m missing out on a lot of my kids growing up.” She appears to have a lipoma just under her eye.

There are plenty of tears this season on Dr. Pimple Popper. “Why did I make you so upset?” Dr. Lee asks one patient. The patient replies, “Because you’re my last hope.”

Dr. Lee will head into the operating room to help remove lipomas and more. “I’ve never seen anything like this before,” she admits at one point. There’s a lot of popping this season, that’s for sure!

These episodes feature unique cases, including a condition Dr. Lee has never seen before called “puffy head cylindroma” — a man with a cyst so large, it now covers his eye almost entirely — and a woman whose eczema has caused her OCD and agoraphobia. In addition, Dr. Betty Song joins the practice to assist Dr. Lee and together they are ready to solve some difficult and sometimes extreme cases that other doctors might shy away from. and together they are ready to solve some difficult and sometimes extreme cases that other doctors might shy away from. However, in the process, they will change another lucky group of patients’ lives forever. Dr. Pimple Popper will air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.