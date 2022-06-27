Camila Cabello Is Festive In Bright Yellow Top With Feathers While Out In LA: Photo

Camila Cabello, 25, was a gorgeous sight to see during one of her latest outings! The singer was photographed wearing an all yellow outfit during an outdoor stroll in Santa Monica, CA and appeared relaxed and confident. Her look included a long-sleeved top with yellow and purple feathers on the bottom end of the sleeves as well as matching sweatpants that tied up on the sides. She added white slip-on sandals and wore gold dangling earrings to top off the look.

The beauty also had her long brown hair partly down with some tied up in two braided buns that had longer loose braids hanging down from them. She also had two unbraided strands hanging down to frame her face. It appeared she had little or no makeup on as well and she held her phone while peeking out to look down the street at one point.

Camila’s latest outing comes just one week after she sparked dating rumors with Austin Kevitch. She and the CEO of Lox Club were spotted out and about in the L.A. area while laughing and conversing. The sighting was photographed and they both appeared to be having a great time.

View Related Gallery Camila Cabello: Pics Of The Singer Camila Cabello Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Camila Cabello wears a cozy orange sweats outfit with pom-pom-like sleeves and a few braids in her hair, as she and her mother Sinuhe are out for dinner in Santa Monica. Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 25 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Camila’s dating life has been under a microscope since she and Shawn Mendes called it quits last year. They both released a statement about their split in Nov. 2021 after being romantically involved for two years. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the joint statement read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Since the breakup, both musicians have seemed to remain single and friendly with each other. They even recently performed at Wango Tango in separate performances and apparently “had a conversation” during their run-in. “Of course, Shawn and Camila talked and had a conversation at Wango Tango. Although one would expect it to be awkward, it is not for them,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It would be even more awkward for them to avoid each other and not say anything. This isn’t the first time that they have run into each other and, from an outside perspective, their interactions with each other are always kind of flirty, but not in a lusty sorta way. They are more like flirty best friends who have a lot of love and respect for each other.”