Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to Johnny Depp at Glastonbury Festival

Sir Paul McCartney, 80, took the stage at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, June 25, 2022. During his headlining performance, he honored his good friend Johnny Depp while playing the song “My Valentine.” According to The Daily Mail, Paul projected a black and white video featuring Johnny in the song’s music video while he hummed and strummed to the tune.

The set choice came across as a message of support to Johnny shortly following his successful defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. In June 2022, the actor was awarded 10 million dollars to be paid by Amber from the lawsuit. However, Amber has since then appealed the verdict, something which divorce attorney Raiford Dalton Palmer advises against in this situation.

“Her chance of success on an appeal is a long shot. Any deal would include a confidentiality agreement and a non-disparagement provision with a liquidated damages clause to keep her from repeating the defamation statements and any other negative statements about Depp. He would buy her silence by releasing part or all of the judgment in my opinion,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

However, during Glastonbury, Paul himself did not openly address the chaotic trial that has had a plethora of media coverage. Despite this, the crowd reportedly cheered when the footage of Johnny appeared onstage, which was the same reel that Paul used during his recent Get Back Tour before the trial’s verdict had been determined. The footage itself shows the Edward Scissorhands star with Natalie Portman while he plays guitar and translates the lyrics into sign language.

In other exciting news, this performance qualifies Paul as the oldest headliner in history at the festival, and his first appearance at the venue since 2004. The former Beatles member honored the late John Lennon and performed with George Harrison‘s ukulele. he also brought legendary rocker Dave Grohl on stage to perform multiple songs, including the hit “Band On The Run.” Paul then introduced none other than Bruce Springsteen to the stage so they could both rock out to the hit “Glory Days” together.